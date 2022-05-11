NEWTOWN — Mingo Central High School recently recognized two men who were instrumental in the completion of the new baseball and softball fields that sit atop Miner Mountain.
Lifelong Mingo county residents Dr. Ted Kinder and Mark Whitt were each presented with plaques thanking them for their dedication to the completion of the facility and ceramic aerial photos of the field by MCHS Principal Daniel Dean in a special ceremony at the newly opened baseball field.
“I’ve done a very lowball estimate on the equipment and intensive labor that these two men had donated toward the completion these two fields, and I figured it up at about $480,000,” Dean said. “We would not have these fields today without these two men and their vision. I am just so thankful for them.”
Kinder, who has served as Athletic Director and Vice Principal at the school, was presented with a plaque that read “In honor and recognition of T. Michael Kinder for your tireless dedication and irreplaceable commitment, we the students and community of Mingo Central High School thank you for bringing to reality our ‘fields of dreams’.”
Whitt, who worked for years as the 4-H Director in Mingo County, was presented with a plaque that read “In recognition of Mark Whitt for his ability to perform collaborative partnerships between Mingo Central High School and community leaders to acquire equipment, services, and manpower which was essential to the successful completion of the baseball and softball fields.”
Both Kinder and Whitt spoke and thanked countless individuals who also chipped in time and resources into turning the vision of the facilities into a reality. Several of these donors were also recognized with bricks that are placed at the backstop behind home plate on the baseball field.
Mr. Dean said that he invited all members of the original facility committee to attend the ceremony. The members of the initial committee were Dean, Whitt, Kinder, Grace, former Mingo County Schools Superintendent Don Spence, former BOE member Dave Farley, and MCHS softball coach Patrick Cline.
Dean said to this point between the two fields that over $2 million has been spent between the two fields. The softball field opened in the spring of 2018 and the baseball diamond hosted its first game this Spring.
Work is not done however as now attention will turn to the completion of dugouts for both fields followed by building that will house dual press box, restrooms, and concession stands.