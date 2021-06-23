SOUTH CHARLESTON — Mingo county cheer mentor Kim Smith received a high honor this past weekend as she won the cheer award at the 2021 edition of the North/South football classic. Smith has been a longtime cheer mentor in Mingo County and is currently the head cheer coach for Matewan PK-8. She has now helped coach the cheer team at the annual North/South games for several years.
Kim Smith wins North/South cheer coach award
