NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central cheer program will be under new guidance for the upcoming season as Kim Smith was chosen to be the new head coach, pending approval from the Mingo County Board of Education.
Smith has a long career in cheerleading as she has coached middle school, high school, all star and area midget leagues for over 20yrs. She has had stints at Williamson Middle School, was an assistant coach Mingo Central 2, coached Southern Elite All Stars, and most recently at Matewan Middle.
"I love cheerleading. Everyone that knows me will tell you that," Smith said. "I am all about my team. I am not Mingo Central Cheer, my cheerleaders are Mingo Central Cheer. My name will always be listed last and never before the awesome athletes I am blessed to coach."
The hire was announced on the Mingo Central High School Facebook page on Friday. Smith said she can't wait to get started with her team in the three-week practice period which will take place in July.
"I am looking forward to this new season. Of course everyone wants to win but it's a new season with a new team, we will get there in our time," Smith said. "I believe this is the beginning of new and great things and I'm excited and optimistic about what the future holds for the Miner cheer program"
Smith will be taking over the reigns for Bethany Hatfield who guided the Miners program in 2020.