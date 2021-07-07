WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Road Runners Club is hosting their first event since the Hatfield and McCoy Marathon last month as the ninth annual Kickin’ Butt for Crohn’s Jean Stanley Memorial 5K and 1-mile walk is scheduled for this Friday, July 23, at 7 p.m.
The event, which was started in 2013, is a fundraiser to help the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.
The race has been dubbed the Jean Stanley Memorial for the past few years in honor of Jean Stanley, the late mother of Road Runner Club member Tonya Cool. Stanley battled Crohn’s throughout her entire life.
Crohn’s disease is an inflammatory bowel disease that causes chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.
It is estimated to affect 3 million Americans and can occur at any age but is most often diagnosed in adolescents and adults between the ages of 20 and 30.
Last year’s race had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 but the last running in 2019 was highly successful as over 220 runners and walkers signed up for the two events and helped contribute to the great cause.
Daniel McDowell, 52 of Peterstown, West Virginia claimed first place overall in the 2019 race as he completed the course in a blistering time of 19.26.
McDowell’s girlfriend, Kayla Johnson also of Peterstown, also ran in the race and finished first place in the female division with a time of 24.12.
Susan Hagle from Norfolk, Virginia battles Crohn’s Disease and completed the race for the seventh consecutive year in 2019 Not only did she complete the course once again she finished second in the female division with a time of 26.01.
Registration for the race is a $20 fee for the 5K or the 1-mile walk if you pre-register and it will move up to $25 on the day of the race. .
The race starts at the Williamson Field House, goes up and down Sunset Boulevard, up Beech Street and through the back streets of West End to the Fairview Cemetery, spills back out on old U.S. 52 to the stoplight at the cut-through on 119, past the water tower and back down the hill into West End to the finish line at Lefty Hamilton Park.
Each participant will receive a unique finisher medal and a t-shirt while awards will be given out for various age groups in both the male and female divisions.
Kids ages 11 and under will also be able to run in the kid’s race free of charge. The kid’s race is a 100-yard dash.
Race day registration will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Williamson Field House.
You can pre-register at the historic Coal House or the Williamson Health and Wellness Center on Second Avenue in Williamson or online by visiting the Kickin’ Butt for Crohn’s event page on Facebook and following the registration link.