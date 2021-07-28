WILLIAMSON — After a year hiatus, the Kickin’ Butt for Crohn’s Jean Stanley Memorial 5K and 1 Mile Walk returned to the west end of Williamson on Friday of this past week and 166 total runners and walkers registered for the event.
The event, which was first held in 2013, is a fundraiser to help the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.
The race has been dubbed the Jean Stanley Memorial for the past few years in honor of Jean Stanley, the late mother of Road Runner Club member and race organizer Tonya Cool. Stanley battled Crohn’s throughout her entire life.
“My mom passed away from Crohn’s disease 21 years ago. We started this race as a way to help bring awareness to Crohn’s disease,” Cool said. “Not a lot of people realize the pain that the people go through this deal with, because I feel like its like a silent disease. Not a lot of people talk about it. So when we started it that’s what we wanted to do, bring awareness to it and be able to raise some money so we can help find a cure for it. Each and every one of you are a part of making that happen, some of you may just be here to run a 5K, but you are making a difference.”
Ryan Rowe of Virgie, Kentucky finished first overall in the race as he completed the challenging course in 19:32.7. Daniel McDowell, the 2019 winner of the race, came in second overall with a tie of 20:01.5 while Tyelin May of Belfry finished third with a time of 21:10.5
Carrie Tavelli of Louisville, Kentucky finished first overall in the female division as she completed the course in 24:41.0.
Well known Williamson resident Bobby Porter also completed the 5K for the third consecutive year in honor of his sister Robin Porter who was struck by an automobile and killed while walking along the highway near Forest Hills, Kentucky, on July 25, 2018.
Porter, who walks with a cane due to an injury he suffered in an automobile accident years back, plans to continue participating in the race as a way to remember his late sister for as long as he is able.