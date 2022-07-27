WILLIAMSON — The Kickin’ Butt for Crohn’s Jean Stanley Memorial 5K Run/1 Mile Walk saw a strong turnout of runners Friday, July 22, in west Williamson.
More than 75 participants came out for the annual event, which also included a free 100-yard dash for kids.
The event, which was started in 2013, is a fundraiser hosted by the Tug Valley Road Runners Club to help the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.
The race has been dubbed the Jean Stanley Memorial for the past few years in honor of Jean Stanley, the late mother of Tonya Cool, who organizes the race with her husband, Shawn. Stanley battled Crohn’s her entire life.
Crohn’s disease is an inflammatory bowel disease that causes chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.
It is estimated to affect 3 million Americans and can occur at any age but is most often diagnosed in adolescents and adults between the ages of 20 and 30.
Belfry native Tyelin May, 22, finished first overall in the race as he ran the challenging course in 20:18.30. May was a multi-year starter for the Belfry basketball team under head coach Mark Thompson.
Finishing second overall was 20-year-old Niles McCoy from Williamson, who finished with a time of 20:59.09. Noah Gearhart of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, came in third with a time of 21:25.84.
Finishing first overall in the female division was longtime runner Susan Hagel from Norfolk, Virginia. Hagel battles Crohn’s disease and has traveled to West Virginia to run in the race every year since its inception.
The 49-year-old completed the course in a time of 28:23.98.
Tammy Riley of Pikeville, Kentucky, finished second in the female division while Virginia Holyfield of Williamson claimed third.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.