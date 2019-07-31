WILLIAMSON - The Tug Valley Road Runners Club held the seventh annual Kickin' Butt for Crohn's Jean Stanley Memorial 5K and 1-mile walk this past weekend in West Williamson and saw a great turnout as over 220 runners registered for the event.
Daniel McDowell, 52 of Peterstown, West Virginia claimed first place overall as he completed the course in a blistering time of 19.26. McDowell, who stayed with race organizers Shawn and Tonya Cool while participating in the race, easily beat David Lockard's top time from a year ago of 20.12.
McDowell's girlfriend, Kayla Johnson also of Peterstown, also ran in the race and finished first place in the female division with a time of 24.12.
Corey Smith from Matewan finished second overall with a time of 22.26 while Johnny Hatfield also from Matewan finished narrowly behind him for third overall with a time of 22.32. Williamson resident Jerry Maynard, 65, finished first overall in the 60 and up division as he finished the course with a time of 27.31.
The Tug Valley Road Runners Club started the Kickin' Butt for Crohn's 5K in 2013, as a fundraiser to help the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. The race has been dubbed the Jean Stanley Memorial for the past few years in honor of Jean Stanley, the late mother of Road Runner Club member Tonya Cool. Stanley battled Crohn's throughout her entire life.
Crohn's disease is an inflammatory bowel disease that causes chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. It is estimated to affect 3 million Americans and can occur at any age but is most often diagnosed in adolescents and adults between the ages of 20 and 30.
Susan Hagle from Norfolk, Virginia battles Crohn's Disease and completed the race for the seventh consecutive year. Not only did she complete the course once again she finished second in the female division with a time of 26.01.
Well known Williamson resident Bobby Porter also completed the 5K for the second consecutive year in honor of his sister Robin Porter who was struck by an automobile and killed while walking along the highway near Forest Hills, Kentucky, on July 25, 2018.
Bobby plans to continue participating in the race as a way to remember his late sister despite using a cane and walking with a heavy limp from an automobile accident in years past.
The Tug Valley Road Runners Club is hosting their second annual race series coming up in late August and mid September, which will feature three races in a span of four weekends. The three races are the Bill Smith Memorial Bulldog 5K and 1-mile run in Delbarton on Aug. 31, the Coal Dust Run 5K on Sept. 14 in Williamson and the Frank O'Brien Memorial 8K and 2-mile walk, which is happening during the King coal festival in Williamson on Sept. 21.
For more information visit the TVRR Facebook page or visit the Coal House in downtown Williamson.
