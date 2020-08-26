HUNTINGTON — High school sports in Kentucky are on, at least for now.
On Thursday, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control approved plans for shortened seasons, with practices starting Monday. Cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball games may begin Sept. 7, with football following on Sept. 11. Golf already is being played.
The plan is subject to approval from Gov. Andy Beshear and the Office of Public Health. Beshear has recommended that in-person learning not begin until Sept. 28 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday, he said he was surprised by the Board’s decision and he will take time to think through whether he will issue “advice, a recommendation or something stronger.”
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said a special meeting should be planned in case Beshear rejects the proposal or other stumbling blocks arise.
Individual schools or districts retain the right not to play.
On Wednesday, Beshear said he will place safety over any other factor, but didn’t indicate if he would quash the KHSAA’s then-still-considered plan.
“My message to student athletes is let’s make sure that it’s safe and let’s make a wise decision that gives you the best opportunity to play your season,” Beshear said. “I would just say, let’s be smart. If we rushed ahead with a high-contact sport this week with what we have — the number of positives out there. I can think of at least three football teams that have had outbreaks related to the weight room or conditioning — what would be the percentage that we could finish the season? What would be the likelihood? I hope people will consider that, too. Because those student athletes want to be able to have as much of a season as possible. What does that mean? It means we need to look at the data, and if necessary, be patient.”
Fairview coach Daniel Armstrong was concerned before Thursday’s meeting that little, if anything, would be accomplished.
“Keep kicking the can, telling these kids do it the right way and you’ll get to play and then when it gets close keep pushing it further from their reach and you will cause mental and emotional damage to these kids,” Armstrong said. “My boys have done everything right.”
After the board announced its decision to play, Armstrong was thrilled.
“Let’s go,” he said.
Russell coach T.J. Maynard was ecstatic with the decision to play.
“Thank you KHSAA Board of Control,” Maynard said. “It’s on like Donkey Kong!”
Greenup County offensive coordinator Travis Jones, too, was pleased with the plan to play.
“Our guys have worked their tails off and haven’t complained once during this time, all with the hope of getting a chance to compete,” Jones said. “Thank you to the KHSAA Board of Control for voting to let us play. It’s football season!”
The KHSAA considered three options, approving Option 1 by a 16-2 votes. Option 2 was voted down 15-3 and Option 3 was declined 13-5.