LEXINGTON, Ky — The KHSAA Board of Controls recently met and approved football realignment which will be in effect for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The Belfry Pirates, despite being 2A enrollment wise, petitioned to stay up and will still be competing in Class 3A.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

