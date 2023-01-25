LEXINGTON, Ky — The KHSAA Board of Controls recently met and approved football realignment which will be in effect for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
The Belfry Pirates, despite being 2A enrollment wise, petitioned to stay up and will still be competing in Class 3A.
The Pirates will be paired with three new teams in the six-team District 8, with Lawrence County and Magoffin County being the only hold overs from last year’s district opponents.
The three new district opponents will be Estill County, Morgan County, and Powell County. Former district opponents Floyd Central and Pike Central dropped down to 2A.
Also rejoining Belfry in Class 3A were powers Louisville Central and Lexington Catholic who dropped down from 4A while Ashland Blazer made the jump back up to 4A.
In Class A, the Phelps Hornets dropped out of district play which means they will not be eligible for the postseason. The Hornets went 0-10 last season.
Below is the approved realignment for all six classes:
Class A
1- Ballard Memorial, Caverna, Fulton County, Russellville
2- Bethlehem, Campbellsville, Holy Cross (Louisville), Kentucky Country Day
3- Bellevue, Dayton, Newport, Newport Central Catholic
4- Bishop Brossart, Holy Cross (Covington), Ludlow, Trimble County
5- Berea, Eminence, Frankfort, Sayre
6- Fairview, Nicholas County, Paris, Raceland
* 7- Harlan, Lynn Camp, Middlesboro, Pineville, Williamsburg
* 8- Hazard, Paintsville, Pikeville
* — The fifth-place team in District 7 will become the fourth-place team
in District 8 for the purpose of playoff cross-bracketing
Class 2A
1- Caldwell County, Crittenden County, Mayfield, Murray
2- Edmonson County, Fort Campbell, Owensboro Catholic, Todd County Central
3- Clinton County, Green County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County
4- Fort Knox, Lexington Christian, Shawnee, Washington County, WEB DuBois**
5- Beechwood, Bracken County, Carroll County, Gallatin County, Owen County, Walton-Verona
6- Breathitt County, Danville, Leslie County, Somerset
7- Floyd Central, Knott County Central, Martin County, Prestonsburg
8- Betsy Layne, East Ridge, Pike County Central, Shelby Valley
**- Not eligible for district postseason competition until at least 2024
Class 3A
1- Hancock County, Hopkins County Central, McLean County, Trigg County, Union County, Webster County
2- Adair County, Butler County, Franklin-Simpson, Glasgow, Hart County
3- Central, Christian Academy-Louisville, Elizabethtown, LaRue County
4- Casey County, Garrard County, Marion County, Mercer County
5- Bourbon County, Lexington Catholic, Lloyd Memorial, Pendleton County
6- Bath County, East Carter, Fleming County, Lewis County, Russell, West Carter
7- Bell County, Clay County, Knox Central, McCreary Central, Rockcastle County
8- Belfry, Estill County, Lawrence County, Magoffin County, Morgan County, Powell County
Class 4A
1- Allen County-Scottsville, Calloway County, Hopkinsville, Logan County, Paducah Tilghman, Warren East
2- Bardstown, Breckinridge County, John Hardin, Nelson County, Thomas Nelson
3- DeSales, Doss, Jeffersontown, Valley, Waggener, Western
4- Franklin County, Henry County, North Oldham, Shelby County, Spencer County, Western Hills
5- Covington Catholic, Grant County, Harrison County, Holmes, Mason County
6- Ashland Blazer, Boyd County, Greenup County, Johnson Central, Rowan County
7- Boyle County, Lincoln County, Russell County, Taylor County, Wayne County
8- Corbin, Letcher County Central, Perry County Central, Whitley County
Class 5A
1- Apollo, Graves County, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Marshall County, Muhlenberg County, Owensboro
2- Bowling Green, Greenwood, Ohio County, South Warren
3- Atherton, Butler, Fairdale, Iroquois
4- Bullitt Central, Grayson County, Moore, North Bullitt, Seneca
5- Anderson County, Collins, Scott County, South Oldham, Woodford County
6- Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Dixie Heights, Highlands, Scott
7- East Jessamine, Madison Southern, Montgomery County, West Jessamine
8- Harlan County, North Laurel, Pulaski County, South Laurel, Southwestern
Class 6A
1- Christian County, Daviess County, Henderson County, McCracken County
2- Barren County, Central Hardin, North Hardin, Warren Central
3- DuPont Manual, Meade County, Pleasure Ridge Park, St. Xavier
4- Bullitt East, Fern Creek, Male, Southern
5- Ballard, Eastern, Oldham County, Trinity (Louisville)
6- Campbell County, Great Crossing, Ryle, Simon Kenton
7- Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Tates Creek
8- Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, George Rogers Clark, Madison Central
* Withdrawn from District — Jackson County, Phelps