If you missed your chance at the grand prize in the first ever Kermit Volunteer Fire Department kayak race held back in June on the mighty Tug River, you will have another shot to claim the top prize as they are hosting their second kayak race on Saturday, July 13.
The race will start at noon in the river behind the Dairy Queen in East Kermit and float to the bridge in downtown Kermit.
Kermit Fire Chief Wilburn "Hawky" Preece said the department came up with the idea to start having these types of races to help promote the river while also raising money to buy new water rescue gear for their swift-water rescue team.
Preece said they had a good turnout for the last event, with over 20 kayakers signing up for the event and around 30-40 people flocking to the bridge in Kermit to watch the end of the race.
Registration fee for the race is $25 and the grand prize is $300. Rebel River Outfitters will also be on hand with kayaks available to rent for $10.
For more information contact Chief Preece at 304-784-3853.