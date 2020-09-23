For one day, student-athletes in Mingo County got to take the field this past week prior to the county landing in the “red” on the COVID-19 map on Friday which halted all athletics.
The Kermit Blue Devils made the most of the opportunity as they ran past Williamson by a final score of 38-8 in a game at Lefty Hamilton Park. The Wolfpack trailed 30-0 at halftime. The Lenore Rangers were also in action as they played Matewan at Mingo Central High School.
The red-and-white picked up the win as they beat the Tigers 38-12.