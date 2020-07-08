After hosting several successful kayak races and events on the Tug River in 2019, the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department announced this past week that it is preparing to host its first kayak race of 2020 on Aug. 1. Boaters will start their journey in the river behind Dairy Queen and float to the bridge on Virginia Avenue in downtown Kermit that crosses over into Warfield, Kentucky. Registration will be held on the day of the race with a sign-up fee of $25. The winner will receive half of the money raised, with the rest of the proceeds going to the fire department. The race will begin at noon on August 1 but participants are encouraged to arrive early for registration. For any questions, contact Hawky Preece at 304-784-3853.
Kermit Fire Department hosting first kayak race of 2020
jmccormick
