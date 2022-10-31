NEWTOWN — The Kermit Blue Devils capped off a dominating season on the gridiron this past Thursday night at Mingo Central's Buck Harless Stadium as they crushed the Williamson Wolfpack by final of 70-6 to claim the 2022 Mingo County Middle School Football Championship.
The win for the Blue Devils capped off an undefeated season against Mingo County competition as they outscored their opponents by a lopsided 446-50 margin in 2022.
"We've only gave up 50 points all year long, and a bunch of them have been off special teams," Kermit head coach Tyler Hodge said while drying off from his postgame Gatorade shower. "Our defense has been really good. All in all, it shocked me that we were as good as we were."
Kermit had six players find the endzone on the night as coach Hodge made sure to spread the ball around.
Eighth-grade QB Preston May had a monster game on the turf at Miner Mountain as he threw for three touchdowns through the air, ran in for one, ran for three 2-point conversions and passed for a pair.
Cameron Slone scored three times as he had touchdown runs of 40 and 33 yards and caught a 56-yard TD while Cane Thompson scored twice, once on a 10-yard run and again with a 30-yard pass. Slone had three two-point scores, and Thompson added one.
"We had a bunch of kids that are just players," Hodge said. "Cane (Thompson), Preston (May) and Cam (Slone) played like men. I call them the 'Big 3.' There were times that we didn't run but 15 plays or so in a game because they scored on about any play we ran."
Darian Vance caught the third touchdown from May on a pretty 45-yard strike while Bryson Richardson scored on a 32-yard run, and Jacob Maynard punched in a touchdown run from three yards away.
On the defensive side of the ball Vance also intercepted a Williamson pass while May had a fumble recovery. Kermit recovered back-to-back onside kicks to start off the game.
The lone bright spot for Williamson in the game was a 70-yard punt return from eighth-grade speedster Quentin Warren that proved to be the only points of the game for the Wolfpack.
Williamson, who was coached by former Matewan Tiger standout Ron Joplin, finished with a 3-4 record.
Kermit, who hadn't fielded a middle school football team for the past few seasons, finished the 2022 season with an 8-1 record. Their only loss came in a 22-20 setback to Pike Central.
The 2022 Blue Devils consisted of players from both Kermit and Lenore as neither school had enough players to field their own team.
"It was really a good year," Hodge said. "I'm proud of these kids. Didn't know what was going to happen at the beginning of the year with the way everything was going. But this is sweet ... I'm tickled to death for our kids, our communities and for Tug Valley. That's what it's all about."
K: 10-yard run Cane Thompson (Preston May pass to Cameron Slone) 5:52
K: 40-yard run Slone (May run) 5:36
K: May 56-yard pass to Slone (Jacob Maynard run) 3:32
K: May 30-yard pass to Thompson (May pass to Slone) 3:48
W: 70-yard kickoff return Quentin Warren (run failed) 3:32
K: May 45-yard pass to Darian Vance (May run) 3:22
K: 40-yard run May (May run) 3:03
K: 33-yard run Slone (Thompson run) 6:24
K: 3-yard run Maynard (Bryson Richardson run) 1:58
K: 32-yard run Richardson (kneel) 4:55
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.