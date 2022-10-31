Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NEWTOWN — The Kermit Blue Devils capped off a dominating season on the gridiron this past Thursday night at Mingo Central's Buck Harless Stadium as they crushed the Williamson Wolfpack by final of 70-6 to claim the 2022 Mingo County Middle School Football Championship. 

The win for the Blue Devils capped off an undefeated season against Mingo County competition as they outscored their opponents by a lopsided 446-50 margin in 2022. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you