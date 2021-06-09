Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Kermit champs.JPG

The members of the Kermit Middle School baseball team pose with a sign reading ‘The one where Kermit finally becomes baseball champs’ after claiming their first ever Mingo County baseball championship with a 11-6 win over Matewan on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The Kermit Blue Devils baseball team made school history this past week as they captured the first ever Mingo County baseball title with an 11-6 win over Matewan in the championship game at Lefty Hamilton Park. Austin Smith picked up the win on the mound for the Blue Devils while Gage Whitt came in and got the save to help them secure the undefeated season. Chandler Copley went a perfect 4-4 at the plate to lead the Kermit attack while Dakota Walker also had a big hit that spurred a Blue Devil rally.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

Recommended for you