The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted Tuesday to delay high school football games until Sept. 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a virtual meeting the KHSAA discussed several issues for the 280 member schools in the association and opted to play, but delay, football season until what originally was week four. The regular season is limited to eight games and was extended by one week on the back end.
The first official football practice is slated for Aug. 24. The first round of the playoffs are scheduled for Nov. 13-14. The state finals are scheduled for Dec. 11-12.
The KHSAA also voted to delay the start of the fall sports seasons for cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball.
Official practice is scheduled to start the week of Aug. 24 with a limit of 7.5 hours. Full practice is scheduled to begin the week of Aug. 31. Competition for those sports is scheduled to start Sept. 7.
The starting date for the soccer postseason moves to Oct. 12 and condenses the first three rounds of the tournament into two weeks. Postseason dates for cross country, field hockey and volleyball were left unchanged.
Golf previously was permitted to begin its season on Friday.
The board also approved the recommended motion that, until further notice, KHSAA member schools may only play schools located in Kentucky or located in a county that directly borders Kentucky.
The board also approved a recommendation to help ensure appropriate social distancing and until further notice, that interscholastic competition have limits on players in uniform with most of them matching current region and state event limits to include: Cross country (10), field hockey (24), football (60), soccer (24) and volleyball (15).