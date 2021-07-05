HUNTINGTON — Sayre School quarterback Cole Pennington has excelled in making the proper reads and being on target during his high school career with the Spartans.
Pennington’s latest read turned him into a receiver, of sorts, though.
After receiving an offer from Marshall in September 2020, Pennington decided on June 30 to run with that offer, committing to the Herd as a quarterback for the Class of 2022.
“For it to be Marshall is very exciting,” Pennington said of his commitment.
“I’m just grateful for the opportunity from Coach (Charles) Huff, Coach (Tim) Cramsey and the rest of the staff allowing me to commit. It’s definitely an exciting day and to find a home feels good, for sure.”
Pennington, the son of former Herd great Chad Pennington, is well-versed in the Huntington area and the Marshall tradition, but that did not make his recruitment process a slam dunk.
Cole Pennington said his father has always instilled in him to be his own man, and he went through the recruiting process with an open mind while seeing what fit would be best for him.
“One of the things that I wanted to make sure of was that a school was not recruiting me not because of who my Dad was and what he did,” Cole Pennington said. “Were they recruiting me because of the type of person that I am, the type of player I am. Marshall was super-clear that they were recruiting me for me, not Chad Pennington’s son, which I loved.”
In the end, though, his prior knowledge of Marshall and Huntington plus the new-found relationships with staff won him over.
“There were several different things, but one of the things that won me over was the relationship piece — the people piece — to Marshall,” Pennington said. “The relationships I’ve built over the last year since Sept. 1, even with the new coaches coming in with Coach Huff, have been great relationships.”
Pennington, a three-star prospect for the Class of 2022, chose to join Marshall’s program over offers from Akron, Ball State, Eastern Kentucky and UT-Martin.
With the commit, Marshall lands a player that combines good size — Pennington is 6-2, 195 pounds — with the knowledge of being a coach’s son.
The mental approach to the game is where Pennington feels his strength lies.
“I think one of the biggest transitions that quarterbacks or any college football player faces going from high school to college is the mental side of the game,” Pennington said. “There’s a lot of kids with great physical abilities but just being able to hone your mental skills and transition into college is huge.
“With my Dad being a coach and then also with his knowledge, I’ve been able to learn a lot mentally that I can use to my advantage. Seeing how a coach sees the game with Xs and Os will definitely help me because I can see the game mentally, as well as athletically or physically.”
In addition to his sound mental approach to the game, Pennington said he’s worked on the physical side of the game greatly over the last year — an area that has produced the most gains for him.
“Working with my trainer Coach Charles Petrone and working with Coach David Lee, I saw a lot of development in my body physically,” Pennington said. “And, from a quarterback standpoint, I really worked on my arm speed and also my footwork. I think, compared to last year’s junior season, I’ve tremendously increased arm speed and velocity on the ball.”
Pennington is the third quarterback for Marshall in the Class of 2022, joining commits Chase Harrison and Peter Zamora.
Zamora took to social media to congratulate Pennington on the commitment as well.
“Iron sharpens Iron! Let’s Goooooo!” Zamora’s tweet said.
Pennington said that his Marshall days are ahead, but his focus is also to enjoy this season with his teammates at Sayre, who have high expectations heading into 2021.
Last season, Pennington led the Spartans to an 8-1 record, largely based on his performance.
Pennington completed 72.7 percent of his passes (165 of 227) while throwing for 2,051 yards with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions.
The senior-to-be said it was important to finalize his recruiting process so he could focus on leading his team in Lexington this fall.
“I want to give my full attention to my high school team in this senior season,” Pennington said. “I do think a lot of recruits get so caught up in the process that they do forget that they are a high school player, too. I’m excited about going out with my brothers on the field to work and compete.”