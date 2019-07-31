PAINTSVILLE LAKE, Ky. - On July 14, the Tug Valley Bass Anglers held its fifth tournament of the 2019 season at Paintsville Lake as Keith Pacific stole the top after hauling in three fish weighing in at 6.93 pounds.
Pacific narrowly beat second place Greg Maynard as he finished with a total weight of 6.81 pounds, while Lynn Fields finished third with a final weight of 5.96 pounds.
This tournament was originally scheduled to be held on the Ohio River, but after hearing concerns about the river being unstable the TVBA decided to swap the July and August tournaments.
Paintsville Lake was at normal pool with water temperatures ranging from 86-87 degrees in all areas of the lake. Water on the lake ranged from slightly stained to stained in deeper hollows and towards the back waters of the lake.
Weather for the tournament was clear with mostly sunny skies. Temperature at the beginning of the tournament was approximately 79 degrees and began to rise immediately making it into the mid 90s with a heat index above 100 degrees.
Fishing for the tournament was slow with the high blue skies pushing the fish into their summer haunts. Most fish were found on shallow cover and moving deeper as the sun became higher.
The main pattern for this tournament seemed to be throwing larger worms and soft plastics targeting cover. 12 anglers were able to boat keepers with a total tournament weight of just over 35 pounds
21 total anglers participated in the event.
The TVBA would like to thank their sponsors The Elliott Companies, HUTCH Chevrolet, Kermit Western Auto, VIP Fuels LLC, Tim Short Auto Group Hazard, Muncie's Auto Recycling & Auto Sales, City Insurance, Sudden Link, Howell's Heating and Cooling, Biscuit World, Perry Distributors, Don's Street Machine, Extreme Sounds and I Design Graphix.
The top finishers are as follows:
First: Keith Pacific - 6.93 pounds
Second: Greg Maynard - 6.81 pounds
Third: Lynn Fields - 5.96 pounds
Fourth: Brandon Staten - 3.99 pounds
Fifth: Mike Patrick - 2.92 pounds
Sixth: Anetha Varney - 2.31 pounds
Seventh: Brandon Maynard - 2.06 pounds
Eighth: Tommy Hopkins - .99 pounds
Ninth: Mike Cullop - .91 pounds
10th: Kevin Marcum - .90 pounds
