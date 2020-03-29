Local girls' hoops players were well represented on the 2020 Class A and Class AA All-State Girls' Basketball Team, as both Tug Valley and Mingo Central landed multiple players on the two postseason squads.
Tug Valley sophomore point-guard Kaylea Baisden made the jump up to Second Team honors in Class A, after being named Third Team as a freshman. She averaged 22.1 points, 6.3 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.4 steals per game in the 2019-20 season for coach Clyde Farley.
Joining their teammate on the All-State lost was juniors Makayla May and Alyssa Newsome who were each named Honorable Mention for the third year in a row.
May averaged 14.2 points , 11.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game for the 18-8 Lady Panthers while Newsome averaged 14.3 points a contest from her scoring guard position.
For Mingo Central, senior Ziah Rhodes was named to the Second Team after she was one of the top players in the entire Cardinal Conference in 2019-20. Rhodes finished the season averaging 20.6 points per game to go along with four rebounds and two steals a contest.
Joining Rhodes on the postseason list was junior sharp-shooter Scarlet Thomason, who was named Honorable Mention. Thomason was the top three-point shooter in the conference drilling 82 treys on the year and finished the season averaging 15.7 points per game for the 16-8 Lady Miners.
Here is the complete Class A and Class AA Girls-All-State Basketball Teams as voted on by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association in full:
Class A
First Team
Bailee Adkins, St. Joseph; Sr. (Captain)
Taylor Issac, Summers County; Jr.
Madeline Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic; Sr.
Grace Hutson, St. Joseph; Jr.
Leslie Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic; Soph.
Kalyee Reinbeau, Wheeling Central; Sr.
Trinity Bancroft, Gilmer County; Soph.
Gavin Pivont, Summers County; Jr.
Second Team
Aaliyah Brunny, Parkersburg Catholic; Jr. (Captain)
Terra Kuhn, Tucker County; Sr.
Kyndra Pilant, Magnolia; Sr.
Sydney Baird, Webster County; Fr.
Kaylea Baisden, Tug Valley; Soph.
Hannah White, Wheeling Central; Sr.
Laila Calhoun, Pocahontas County; Sr.
Annie Hunt, Ravenswood; Jr.
Third Team
Hannah Roberts, St. Joseph; Jr. (Captain)
Kenley Posten, Greenbrier West; Sr.
Josie Montgomery, Calhoun County; Jr.
Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County; Fr.
Dionna Gray, St. Joseph; Soph.
Grace Mitchell, Greater Beckley Christian; Sr.
Kylie Wright, St. Marys; Jr.
Hannah Rahin, Charleston Catholic; Jr.
Honorable Mention
Julie Agee, Greenbrier West; Olivia Alexander, Montcalm; Trinity Amick, Richwood; Kira Bircher, Pocahontas County; Kadie Colebank, Tucker County; Abby Darnley, Buffalo; Emily Dickerson, Midland Trail; Jonna Ferrell, Doddridge County; Lara Fetty, St. Marys; Emilee Henderson, Notre Dame; Imani Hickman, St. Joseph; Bianca Howell, Doddridge County; Karli LaFauci, Van; Abby Lee, St. Joseph; London Hood, Tucker County; Katie Marcum, Tolsia; Makayla May, Tug Valley; Jazzy Melnyk, Madonna; Taylor McHenry, Gilmer County; Jenna Montgomery, South Harrison; Lilli Neely, Cameron; Caraline Nelson, Sherman; Alyssa Newsome, Tug Valley; Nicole Reynolds, Williamstown; Riley Richmond, Summers County; Lindsey Rinker, Moorefield; Kayli Sauro, Williamstown; Kylie Saltis, South Harrison; Hailea Skeens, Sherman; Jacyln Smith, Trinity; Morgan Turner, Notre Dame; Grace Wellings, Gilmer County; Jayla Wiseman, Williamstown; Emma Wyer, Wirt County; Bailee Yokum, Notre Dame
Class AA
First Team
Baylee Goins, Nitro; Jr. (Captain)
Marley Washenitz, Fairmont Senior; Soph.
Taylor Buonamici, North Marion; Sr.
ZZ Russell, Winfield; Sr.
Laken McKinney, PikeView; Sr.
Victoria Sturm, Lincoln; Jr.
Skylar Davidson, Wyoming East; Jr.
Allison Dunbar, Herbert Hoover; Sr.
Second Team
Jocelyn Abraham, Braxton County; Sr. (Captain)
Allison Rockwell, Lincoln; Sr.
Makenna Douthitt, Frankfort; Sr.
Jaisah Smith, Bluefield; Sr.
Lauren Hudson, Winfield; Sr.
Peyton Ilderton, Logan; Soph.
Ziah Rhodes, Mingo Central; Sr.
Karlie Denham, North Marion; Jr.
Third Team
Rianna Kenneda, Westside; Sr. (Captain)
Paige Humble, Bridgeport; Jr.
Meredith Maier, Grafton; Soph.
Alanna Eves, Wayne; Jr.
Emily Hudson, Winfield; Sr.
Katlyn Carson, North Marion; Soph.
Kristen Calhoun, River View; Sr.
Gabby Reep, Bridgeport; Fr.
Honorable Mention
Shiloh Bailey, PikeView; Kierra Bartholow, East Fairmont; Hannah Blankenship, Wyoming East; Graci Brumfield, Chapmanville; Taylor Brown, Nicholas County; Averi Carpenter, Philip Barbour; Haley Carroll, Nitro; Emma Cayton, Lewis County; Avery Childers, Robert C. Byrd; Kaili Crowl, Keyser; Sydney Farmer, Sissonville; Alyssa Hill, Philip Barbour; Madison Holland, Elkins; Mackenzie Holley, Independence; Sara Hooks, Wayne; Bria Jacobs, Grafton; Rebekah Jenkins, Fairmont Senior; Marcayla King, Oak Hill; Olivia Krinov, Lewis County; Kayla Lantz, Petersburg; Demi Lester, River View; Madi Martin, Lincoln; Carly McComas, Lincoln County; Mara McGrew, Winfield; Sophia Mikula, Weir; Macie Miller, Frankfort; Makayla Morgan, Westside; Shea Miller, Scott; Devin Ord, Poca; Maria Perdew, Frankfort; Kacey Poe, Shady Spring; Taylor Ray, Herbert Hoover; Kierra Richmond, Shady Spring; Peyton Smith, Braxton County; Emily Starn, Fairmont Senior; Somer Stover, East Fairmont; Daisha Summers, Wyoming East; Mackenzie Tennant, East Fairmont; Scarlett Thomason, Mingo Central; Olivia Toland, North Marion; Hannah Toler, Westside; Jill Tothe, Logan; Brynne Williams, Lincoln; Ali Williamson, Chapmanville; Madie Wilson, Bridgeport