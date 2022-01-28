NAUGATUCK — Senior guard Kaylea Baisden has left her mark in the Tug Valley High School record book as she now holds the school record for most career points scored by a girls basketball player.
In the Lady Panthers 70-31 win over Beth Haven on Thursday, Baisden scored 19 points which gave her 1,540 points for her career. Baisden broke the record which was previously held by Tug Valley standout Kandas "Pooh" Workman.
Baisden helped lead Tug Valley to their first ever girls State Championship a season ago and was named the Class A Player of the Year by the Sportswriters Association.
She has had quite the decorated career during her time in Naugatuck as she was named Third-Team All-State as a freshman and Second-Team All-State as a sophomore.
She also broke the girls State Tournament record for all classes when she sank nine 3-pointers during the Panthers 67-24 first-round win over Pendleton County last season.