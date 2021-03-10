NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley junior point guard Kaylea Baisden reached a career milestone in the first game of her junior season on Thursday, March 4 at Poca when she netted her 1,000th career point. According to head coach Clyde Farley, Baisden reached the mark quicker than any other girls player in the history of the program. During the Panthers home opener the following night, coach Farley stopped the game after Baisden’s first bucket and presented her with the game ball to recognize her achievement. Baisden was named Second Team All-State as a sophomore and averaged 22 points per game and was named to the Third Team as a freshman when she averaged 16 points per contest.
Kaylea Baisden nets 1,000th career point
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
jmccormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today