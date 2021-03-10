Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Tug Valley girls basketball coach Clyde Farley presents junior Kaylea Baisden with the game ball after the guard recently scored her 1,000th career point.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley junior point guard Kaylea Baisden reached a career milestone in the first game of her junior season on Thursday, March 4 at Poca when she netted her 1,000th career point. According to head coach Clyde Farley, Baisden reached the mark quicker than any other girls player in the history of the program. During the Panthers home opener the following night, coach Farley stopped the game after Baisden’s first bucket and presented her with the game ball to recognize her achievement. Baisden was named Second Team All-State as a sophomore and averaged 22 points per game and was named to the Third Team as a freshman when she averaged 16 points per contest.

