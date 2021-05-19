Now that the regular seasons have have officially ended for the hoops teams on both sides of the Tug River it is time for the Williamson Daily News to unveil the 2021 edition of the All-Area Girls Hoops squad.
After leading her team to a 15-2 record and the school’s first ever girls state championship earlier this month, Tug Valley point guard Kaylea Baisden was chosen to headline the first team as she was named the captain of the illustrious squad.
Baisden is coming off the heels of being named First Team All-State Captain by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association, which is the designation given to whom the sportswriters believe is the best player statewide for that particular class.
Baisden averaged just over 17 points per game to go along with seven assists and six steals per game this season as a junior but showed that she was indeed the top player in Class A as she signed on the states biggest state averaging 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals per game for the three tournament contests.
She broke the girls tournament record for all classes when she sank nine 3-pointers during the Panthers 67-24 first-round win over Pendleton County.
Baisden averaged 22 points, 6 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals per game in the 2019-20 season as a sophomore and she garnered a Second Team All-State nod.
As a freshman she was named Third Team All-State averaging 16 points per game to go along with six assists and 3.5 steals per game.
She will be back for her senior season and will be hoping to bring back-to-back state titles to Naugatuck in 2022.
Below is a capsule look at the rest of the All-Area firs- team selections in no particular order along with the members of the second team and those who received honorable mention:
- Kyera Thornsbury: The freshman point-guard was the most improved player in the entire coverage area this season as she raised her scoring average from 10.3 points per game in the 2019-20 season to averaging 19 points per game in 2021. She was much more than just a scorer however as she also led her team in assists, rebounds, and steals. She led Belfry to a 21-8 record, a third straight 60th District Championship and an appearance in the 15th Region Tournament Semifinals.
- Jenna Wagoner: Wagoner was another player who showed much improvement in the 2021 season as the Mingo Central flood general posted averages of 16 points, six assists, and three steals per game in her senior season. She helped guide the Lady Miners to a 9-5 record in the shortened season and their first appearance in the WVSSAC Girls State Tournament.
- Makayla May: The senior is making her third consecutive appearance on the WDN All-Area team after another solid performance in her final season in silver-and-black. She averaged 14 points and 11 rebounds per game to go along with four assists and was the Lady Panthers top interior defensive presence. She was also named First Team All-State by the sportswriters.
- Cushi Fletcher: The lanky junior was the second leading scorer for head coach Kevin Deskins’ Belfry Lady Pirates this past season. She finished the year averaging 14 points per game and grabbed five rebounds for the 21-win Lady Pirates. She will be back alongside Thornsbury in 2022 as they hope to guide BHS to their first Region Title since 2010.
- Scarlet Thomason: The senior sharp-shooter finished her Mingo Central career as arguably the top shooter in school history for either the girls or boys programs. She finished the 2021 averaging 17 points per game and hit 44 3-pointers in only 14 games, good for just over three per game. The member of the 1,000 point club holds the school record for 3s in a game with 13 against Man as a junior.
- Alyssa Newsome: The four-year starter will go down in Tug Valley lore known as simply two words, “The Dagger.” Newsome was given the nickname from coach Clyde Farley as she had a knack for hitting back-breaking three-pointers during one of the Lady Panthers patented game-sealing runs. Newsome averaged 14 points per game as a senior and like her teammates Baisden and May is a member of the 1,000 point club.
2019 WDN All-Area Second Team
- Audrey Evans (Captain)
- Madisyn Curry
- Kyra Justice
- Kacie Dotson
- Jenna Sparks
- Alyssa Davis
- Autumn Hall
Honorable Mention: Linzee Phillips (Belfry), Amelia Casey, Caliegh McCoy, and Faith Potter (Phelps).