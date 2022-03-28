A pair of girls basketball players from Mingo County were recently recognized among the best in the state in their classification by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.
Tug Valley senior Kaylea Baisden was named to the Class A First Team while Mingo Central freshman Addie Smith was named to the First Team for Class AA.
Baisden averaged 22 points, six rebounds, sis assists, and three steals per game this past season for the Lady Panthers and led her team to its second consecutive appearance in the girls state tournament.
Baisden capped off a decorated career in Naugatuck where she was named All-State all four years as she landed Third Team as a freshman, Second Team as a sophomore, and was named the Class A Player of the Year as a junior when she led the Panthers to their first girls State Championship.
She finished her career in Naugatuck as the all-time leading scorer in school history for girls with over 1,700 career points.
Smith came onto the scene at Mingo Central this season and took Class AA by storm becoming the first ever freshman to be named First Team All-State in county history.
The daughter of head coach Kim Davis Smith was one of the top scorers in the entire state as she averaged 21 points per game to go along with five assists, three rebounds, and three steals.
She guided Mingo Central to a sectional championship win over Chapmanville but the Lady Miners fell short of their second straight trip to the state tournament with a regional loss to Summers County.
Joining their teammates on the All-State teams were Tug Valley seniors Audrey Evans and Autumn Hall and Mingo Central junior Madisyn Curry who were each named Honorable Mention.
On the boys side, Tug Valley senior forward Ethan Colegrove was also named All-State Honorable mention.
The post player was a double-double machine for head coach Rabbit Thompson and ended his Tug Valley career with over 1,600 points and 1,000 rebounds.