Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

carlie carter signing.JPG
Buy Now

Tug Valley senior Karlie Cater was surrounded by her family, teammates, and coaching staff as she signed her letter of intent to play soccer at the University of Pikeville on Friday.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley senior Karlie Carter made history on Friday afternoon as she became the first ever TVHS student to sign to play soccer at the collegiate level. Carter was joined by her teammates, coaches, AD Clyde Farley, and future coaching staff as she signed with the University of Pikeville in a ceremony inside the TVHS gymnasium.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

Recommended for you