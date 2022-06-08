NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley senior Karlie Carter made history on Friday afternoon as she became the first ever TVHS student to sign to play soccer at the collegiate level. Carter was joined by her teammates, coaches, AD Clyde Farley, and future coaching staff as she signed with the University of Pikeville in a ceremony inside the TVHS gymnasium.
Karlie Carter makes history at Tug Valley
jmccormick
