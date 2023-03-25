Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

tug softball kinna justice throw.JPG
Tug Valley’s Kinna Justice makes a throw across the diamond in a game last season. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley pitchers Kinna Justice and Bailee Hall accomplished a rare feat during their doubleheader sweep of rival Tolsia on Monday, March 20. 

Justice, a senior and an Alice Lloyd commit, fired a three-inning perfect game in a 16-0 shutout in game one and Hall, a freshman, followed that up with another three-inning perfect in a 15-0 triumph over the Lady Rebels in game two.

