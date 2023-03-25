NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley pitchers Kinna Justice and Bailee Hall accomplished a rare feat during their doubleheader sweep of rival Tolsia on Monday, March 20.
Justice, a senior and an Alice Lloyd commit, fired a three-inning perfect game in a 16-0 shutout in game one and Hall, a freshman, followed that up with another three-inning perfect in a 15-0 triumph over the Lady Rebels in game two.
To make it even more impressive, and rare for that matter, was the fact that both pitchers never allowed a ball to be put in play as they each struck out all nine batters they faced.
Both Justice and Hall were pounding the strike zone as Kinna fired 33 pitches with 27 of them being for strikes while Hall threw 38 pitches with 28 of them finding the strike zone.
In game one, Tug Valley plated 10 runs in the first inning and then added six more in the second. Sophomore Haleigh Muncy led the way at the plate as she went a perfect 3-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, with all three hits going for doubles.
Amelya Wellman, Tailyn Russell, and Hall each finished with two hits and all three legged out a double. Wellman knocked in two runs while Russell drove in one.
Justice added a double with two RBIs while Hailey Newsome tripled and also knocked in a pair. Mckynnli Farley also knocked in two runs while Megan Griffey knocked in one with a single. Jessica Spaulding walked and scored twice.
In game two, Wellman led the way at the dish as she was a perfect 3-3 with a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Justice and Russel each singled twice and knocked in a run while Farley led the way in RBIs with three and had a single.
Newsome, Griffey, and Spaudling each added a single and scored twice with Spaulding also recording a RBI. Hall also had a RBI from the leadoff spot.
SCOTT 13 TUG VALLEY 2 (Saturday, March 25)
Tug Valley suffered their first loss of the season to Class AA power Scott on Saturday at Buffalo High School as the Lady Skyhawks tallied a 13-2 win.
Scott scored four runs in the first inning, added two more in the third, and then blew the game open with a seven spot on the fourth.
Tug Valley scored a run in the first inning as Bailee Hall worked a walk, stole second and third, and then came in to score on a sacrifice bunt by Haleigh Muncy.
Tailyn Russel scored the only other run of the game for coach Rocky Hall's squad in the fourth when she drew a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout, and then stole home to make it 13-2.
Hall started and took the loss for Tug as she went 3.1 innings and gave up 13 runs, only two earned, on six hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Amelya Wellman pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in relief and allowed just one hit while also striking out one batter.
Kinna Justice had the lone hit for Tug Valley, a single in the third.
The Tug Valley defense committed 10 errors in the field against the Lady Hawks.
The Lady Panthers also played sectional foe Buffalo on Saturday in the second game of the doubleheader. Scores and stats from that game will be added when they are available.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.