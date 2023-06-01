WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Going into Wednesday’s final round of the 104th West Virginia Amateur Golf Championship at the Greenbrier Resort’s Old White course, Barboursville native Cam Jarvis held sole possession of first place.
He never gave it up and, as a result, won the title.
Jarvis said he came to the Greenbrier for the first time about a decade ago when the course hosted the Greenbrier Classic, and that was one of the moments that inspired him to want to play competitive golf.
“I mean, I watched some of the greatest golfers in the world. It’s special just to get to come to the Greenbrier, but to get to come and compete and have a chance to win and then win, it’s maybe the best feeling I’ve ever had,” Jarvis said.
When asked what was going through his mind when he was officially declared the winner, Jarvis said it was everything and nothing at the same time.
“Really surreal moment,” Jarvis said. “I’ve come really close in a lot of tournaments over the last several years, and it just hasn’t gone my way. And then, to have it happen here, it’s so special. I was just so thankful that I had the opportunity to do it and that I capitalized on it. That was what made it so great.”
Jarvis led the entire round on Wednesday and won the tournament by five shots, at 3-under-par to runner-up Davey Jude’s 2-over. Jarvis ended the fourth round at 2-under-par 68, which put him at 3-under 277 for the week, good for first place.
Jarvis, a 2022 Cabell Midland graduate, defeated Kermit’s Jude (2-over-par), Marshall golfer Ryan Bilby (3-over), Scott Depot’s Christian Brand (4-over), and Cory Hoshor (5-over) and Huntington native and Cabell Midland junior Jack Michael (7-over).
Jarvis had kind words for Michael, whom he said is another one of his best friends.
“We got to play golf all day together today and, in general, we probably play three or four or five times a week together,” Jarvis said. “We’re always rooting for each other. Today, there wasn’t as much banter as there usually is. I was pretty focused. He hit some amazing golf shots himself, and he had a wonderful tournament. I’m so proud of what he’s accomplished.
“He was a great teammate, and he’s going to lead a great team this year at Cabell Midland. I’m kind of upset that I won’t get to play with him at Midland anymore, but it’s so much fun to watch him grow as I grow and continue to compete at the same level, so it’s really cool.”
Jarvis got a birdie on the ninth hole to go up by five shots. He said his plan for the tournament didn’t change all week.
“Keep it level in the head, that’s it,” Jarvis said. “Came out, and I knew that every shot was important and that I needed to focus 1,000% on every single one, and I just looked to one of my best friends in the whole wide world (caddy Xander Opimo). Every single shot, gave him a fist pump. It’s really fun and it’s really special to get to come out here and play this well and do it at this place. It’s so cool.”
Jarvis said he didn’t have any idea what the score was on Wednesday. He said that, when the last putt fell, he wasn’t aware if he won until everybody started celebrating.
“I’m not a conservative player, I play to win,” Jarvis said. “I don’t care whether I’m on the 72nd hole down 10 strokes, if I’m on the 72nd hole up five strokes, apparently. I don’t care what’s going on. I’m going to play my game. I’m not going to let the circumstances affect that.”
Bilby, on the other hand, finished Wednesday with a 1-under-par 69 to place third for the tournament. He felt he had a rough first day, but he thought he played well after that, he said.
“Seventy-six the first day wasn’t very good. After the first day, I played good golf,” Bilby said. “Hit all 18 greens today. I hit the ball great the last two days. I just didn’t make enough putts to put myself in contention. Had a chance after the front today, so that’s all I wanted was to have a chance. Had a chance, but didn’t convert.”
Bilby, who will be a junior on the Thundering Herd golf team next year, will have optimism after his result this week.
“Last year was the same kind of position, so I knew what I needed to do,” Bilby said. “Last day out here is completely different from the first three days. The atmosphere is different. Everybody’s laser-focused. Just make more putts. Make the putts when I need to convert them.”
Rounding out the top 10 for the week were Tommy Evans and Christian Boyd from Charles Town, who tied for seventh place with scores of 8-over-par 78, Huntington’s Cam Roam, who came in ninth place with a 9-over-par 79, and Bridgeport’s Woody Woodward, Charles Town’s Mason Kidwell and Hurricane’s Sam O’Dell, who tied for 10th place at 10-over-par 80.