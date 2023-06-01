Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Going into Wednesday’s final round of the 104th West Virginia Amateur Golf Championship at the Greenbrier Resort’s Old White course, Barboursville native Cam Jarvis held sole possession of first place.

He never gave it up and, as a result, won the title.

