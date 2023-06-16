First-year Mingo Central head coach David Jones is very familiar with the Pike County Bowl, which is the area's premier high school football event that annually kicks off the gridiron season.
As a player at Belfry High School, Jones appeared in the event in 2003 and 2004, both seasons in which he helped guide the Pirates to their first ever football state championships.
Jones has also appeared in the Pike County Bowl four times as a head coach, three during his first head coaching stint at Phelps and again last year with Bourbon County when he returned to Pond Creek to face his alma mater Belfry for the first time. He also coached in the event as an assistant coach for the Pirates, prior to his stint with the Hornets.
In 2015, Jones went down in PCB history as he chosen by the Community Trust Bank Bowl Committee as the Pike County Bowl Legends Award Recipient for that year.
So, it should come as no surprise that Jones, who is now back coaching in his home county of Mingo, hopes to see his Miners playing in the event at some point down the road.
"One of my ultimate goals is to eventually get us in the Pike County Bowl," coach Jones said in an interview with the Williamson Daily News. "I just think that would be phenomenal for our area...I want to get our kids in that game. It would great exposure for them. It would be great exposure for our school. It's just a phenomenal event."
It won't happen for at least the next two years however, as the Miners are currently locked into a two-year contract with in-county Tug Valley for the first game of the regular season.
Mingo is set to travel to Naugatuck to open the 2023 regular season on Thursday, Aug 24 and the Panthers will then make the return trip to James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.
Despite wanting to be in the Pike County Bowl, Jones said he would also still want to keep Tug Valley on the schedule even if it meant moving that game from week one the years they were in the PCB.
Mingo Central has appeared one time in the Pike County Bowl back in 2019 and it did not go well for the Miners as they were trounced by Pikeville 47-7.
MCHS was supposed to play a highly anticipated game at Tug River foe Belfry the following season in the second year of a two-year contract with the Pike County Bowl, but that game never happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jones said that he would love nothing more than to lead his Miners onto the turf at Haywood Stadium for the first time ever at some point down the road.
"I know everybody talks about the Belfry and Mingo matchup, and that would be something I would love to get later on in the future," Jones said. "That would be a great thing for our communities on both sides of the river."
Jones is very familiar with both the Mingo Central and Belfry communities as he grew up in the Red Jacket community of Mingo County and played for Matewan Middle and Matewan High School before moving over to Pond Creek to finish out the final two years of his prep career with the Pirates.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.