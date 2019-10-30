On Oct. 13, the Tug Valley Bass Anglers fished the 8th tournament of their season series on Dewey Lake at Jenny Wiley State Park as Johnny Webb claimed the top spot.
Webb narrowely edged out second place finisher brandon Staten by just over half a pound, as his fish weighed in at 5.53 pounds and Staten’s weighed 5.01 pounds.
After an insufferably hot and arid summer, autumn finally arrived two days before the tournament with rain and a major temperature drop of nearly 30 degrees.
In less than a week, water temps had plunged from 79 degrees to 69 and lower. With light levels for the time of year, at odds with the weird weather they were contending with, the bass were basically thrown for a loop.
Tournament conditions was early morning cold fog with air temps remaining cool the entire day and intermittent sunshine. Water conditions was clear to stained.
Out of sixteen boats fishing anglers only managed to boat 11 legal bass, all but one fish, a 5-pounder, were between 2 and 2 1/2 pounds.
There didn’t seem to be a prevailing pattern, however it seems everyone managed to catch a few fish but a “keeper” was a rare commodity.
Only two anglers managed to catch two keepers, the remaining seven successful fishermen weighed in a single fish each.
The TVBA will fish their last tournament of the year, their annual Classic, on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.
The drawing for the Classic was held on Oct. 23 at Don’s Street Machines and Norris Lake was chosen as the location for this years classic.
For more information about the Tug Valley Bass Anglers check out their web site at www.tugvalleybassanglers.com and also join them on Facebook.
The top finishers are as follows:
First: Johnny Webb — 5.53 pounds;
Second: Brandon Staten — 5.01 pounds;
Third: Kevin Caudill — 3.86 pounds;
Fourth: Mike Patrick — 2.78 pounds;
Fifth: Steve Cullop — 2.31 pounds;
Sixth: Mike Cullop — 2.30 pounds;
Sixth: Brandon Maynard — 2.30 pounds;
Eighth: Lynn Fields — 2.20 pounds;
Ninth: James Marcum — 1.94 pounds.