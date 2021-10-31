GOODY, Ky. – The Belfry Pirates saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night at Haywood Field as the Johnson Central Golden Eagles came to Pond Creek and left with a 48-22 win.
The Eagles (8-2) got the ball to start the game and immediately went on one of their patented long clock-chewing drives as they marched 61 yards in 18 plays and took a 7-0 lead with 2:47 left in the first quarter following a three-yard run from Matt Crum. The opening drive used up over nine minutes of game clock.
The Pirates (4-6) hurt themselves with three fumbles on the night including a fumble by Issac Dixon on their first possession that gave the Eagles the ball back at the BHS 21-yard line.
JC needed just four plays to hit paydirt as quarterback Grant Rice snuck into the endzone from one yard away and Sawyer Crum’s PAT made it 14-0 with 11:54 left in the first half.
Head coach Philip Haywood’s club couldn’t get anything going offensively on their third drive as they went three-and-out and was forced to punt the ball back to JC.
Head coach Steve Trimble's team made them pay once again as they went on a seven-play drive that was finished by a Matt Crum run from 24 yards out as they extended their lead to 21-0 with 6:21 left in the half.
Belfry finally gained some momentum on their ensuing drive as on a 3rd and long QB Caden Woolum dropped back and threw a prayer in the direction of Isaac Dixon and the senior made a play on the ball over two Johnson Central defenders and took it 84 yards to the house for the score. Gideon Ireson’s PAT was good and BHS cut the lead to 21-7 with 4:41 left in the half.
The Eagles immediately snatched back any momentum the Pirates had gained from the big play however as on the first play of their next drive as freshman Zack McCourt broke free right up the middle of the field and ran 64 yards untouched for the score.
JCHS would add another score before the end of the first half on an 18-yard run from Matt Crum as they took a 35-7 lead into the halftime locker room.
The Pirates showed some fight in the second half as they scored on their first possession when Dixon broke free on another highlight run and this time rumbled 79 yards for the score. Ireson’s kick was once again good and Belfry trailed 35-14 with 10:20 in the third.
The Belfry defense made its first stand of the game on the Eagles first possession of the second half but the Pirates offense fumbled the ball back to the visitors for the third time of the game.
McCoart added two more rushing scores in the final quarter to add to the final total for the Golden Eagles as he finished the game with 164 yards and three touchdowns on only seven carries.
Matt Crum added 85 yards on 13 carries and three scores of his own as Johnson Central finished the game with 462 yards rushing and seven scores on the ground as a team.
Belfry gained 325 yards of offense on the night with 241 of those coming on the ground on 31 carries. Dixon led the Pirates with another strong effort as he ran for 110 yards on 14 carries and a score and the 84-yard touchdown reception.
Chris Phillips had nine carries for 55 yards while Braxton Hatfield ran it six times for 36 yards. Backup QB Cameron Varney entered the game under center late and scored the final TD of the game on a 21-yard scamper.
The win for Johnson Central is their fourth in a row against Belfry but the Pirates still lead the all-time series 29-9. This was the Eagles first trip to Belfry following the passing of longtime head coach Jim Matney earlier in the 2021 season. Matney was a 1977 graduate of Belfry High School and was honored by the Pirates before the game.
JC closes out the regular season with a 8-2 record and now turn their sights to the Class 4A playoffs as they play host to Clay County in the opening round on Friday at 7 p.m.
The loss for Belfry moves their record to 4-6 and sees them finish the regular season with a record below .500 for the first time since 1993. The Pirates will still have home field in the Class 3A playoffs for at least the first two rounds as they finished undefeated at 4-0 in district play.
BHS will host Pike Central in the opening round on Friday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Haywood Field. The Pirates beat the Hawks 58-8 in the regular season and are 31-0 all-time against their Pike County foe.
Score by Quarters
JCHS (8-2): 7 28 0 13 - 48
BHS (4-6): 0 7 7 8 - 22
First Quarter
JC: Matt Crum 3 yard run (Sawyer Crum Kick Good) 2:47
Second Quarter
JC: Grant Rice 1 yard run (Sawyer Crum Kick Good) 11:57
JC: Matt Crum 24 yard run (Sawyer Crum Kick Good) 6:21
B: Caden Woolum 84 yard pass to Isaac Dixon (Gideon Ireson Kick Good) 4:41
JC: Zack McCoart 64 yard run (Sawyer Crum Kick Good) 4:22
JC: Matt Crum 17 yard run (Sawyer Crum Kick Good) 1:05
Third Quarter
B: Dixon 79 yard run (Ireson Kick Good) 10:20
Fourth Quarter
JC: McCourt 43 yard run (Sawyer Crum Kick Good) 11:52
JC: McCourt 38 yard run (Sawyer Crum Kick No Good) 8:06
B: Cameron Varney 21 yard run (Chris Phillips run) 3:00