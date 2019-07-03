By now I'm sure you have heard the news that the HD Media entity Williamson Daily News, along with the Logan Banner, will no longer be printing their publications three days a week and have both become weekly papers.
In fact, you are holding the first ever weekly WDN in your hands as you read this, unless of course you are scrolling on your iPhone or looking at our fantastic e-Edition.
I'm sure many of our loyal subscribers and even the occasional readers have wondered how the coverage within the WDN will change with the paper moving to one day a week.
I wondered this myself many times once I first found out the news of us becoming a weekly paper.
But the truth is there really won't be that much change in the coverage, at least in the sports section, other than you only getting a paper one time a week.
The production desk has allowed us an extra sports page so that we will still have room to do local sports stories and features and still allow us to keep a page for the local coverage of our Universities such as Marshall, WVU, UK and UPike.
This will allow my colleague Kyle Lovern and I to still provide top notch coverage of the athletic teams at Belfry, Mingo Central, Tug Valley, and even Phelps high schools for our loyal readers.
On Wednesdays during football season, I will have a preview for all the upcoming games that week for all of the local teams and also have the game stories from that previous week.
The extra sports page will still allow us to cover the countless other sports teams in the area such as boys' and girls' soccer, volleyball, golf, track and field, tennis and even middle school sports as time allows.
The game stories during football season, or at least a game summary, will be available to read online at the WDN's web site by Sunday at the latest.
The same can be said during basketball and baseball season, if a big game takes place on Friday night, more than likely the story will be up on the WDN web-page soon after so that you won't have to wait until Wednesday to read it.
If you are a subscriber and have the paper mailed to your house, you also have access to the online edition in which you can set up an account for free and read all of our online content and have access to the e-Edition.
When there are not many games to cover or a shortage of stories, we will have room to post more photo galleries both online and in the print edition (see today's 4B.)
Kyle and I will still be able to write our occasional column and we will still have weekly stories from our longtime NASCAR columnist Steve Mickey and outdoor columns from various HD Media outdoor columnists.
We will still be networking with our many sister papers, including the Herald Dispatch, Charleston Gazette-Mail, Logan Banner, and Coal Valley News to provide a vast coverage of prep sports in Southern West Virginia.
When the news was announced in the paper a couple of weeks ago, I saw several comments on the various platforms of social media that suggested the WDN is going away for good and this is the first step in that direction.
That could not be further from the truth. The WDN will remain in business in the city of Williamson for years to come and will continue to provide top notch local news coverage in the Tug Valley area just as they have for over 105 years. We will still have an office space in downtown Williamson.
Belfry football fans will still be able to check up on coach Haywood and their beloved Pirates, Tug Valley fans can continue to follow their storied basketball and cheerleading programs, and Mingo Central fans will still be able to follow the progress on their new baseball complex and the overall growth of all the athletic programs at the new school.
So as the old saying goes, "the more things change the more they stay the same." We aren't going anywhere.
Jarrid McCormick is a sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.