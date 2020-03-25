Even though I know there are much more important issues looming in the world other than ballgames as I type column, I know there are several avid sports fans out there like myself that are desperately missing the wide world of sports.
Just think, March Madness would now would be entering what many argue the best four-days of the college basketball season as the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games were scheduled to be played from this Thursday through Sunday.
Also on Thursday one of the best days of the year, MLB’s Opening Day, was scheduled to take place in city’s all over the country.
But of-course due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the sports world has been put on hold for the foreseeable future.
March Madness was cancelled by the NBA while the start of the MLB season has been pushed back until at least late May according to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.
If you’re like me and you don’t want to wait until potentially late May or even into June to get your sports fix, what can you do?
Well for one, make YouTube your best friend. Since the sports world was shut down and the CDC alerted people to stay in their homes as much as possible and limit human-to-human contact, I have spent more hours than I would like to admit watching footage of old games.
If you are an old school hoops fan, you can watch full games from the 70’s and see greats like Julius Erving, Oscar Robertson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and many more.
Or if you are a fan of the 80’s and 90’s NBA, of course their is plenty of footage from the classic battles between Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics and Magic Johnson’s Los Angeles Lakers and the dominance of Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls.
There are plenty of full-length hoops games to watch, even for local college teams such as the University of Kentucky and West Virginia, to help get through what would be the final weeks of March Madness.
Or for the baseball fan, particularly fans of the Cincinnati Reds, YouTube is home to full-length games from the “Big Red Machine” era, when the Reds won back-to-back World Series Titles in 1975 and 1976 led by the trio of Johnny Bench, Pete Rose, and Joe Morgan.
For the “50 and under” crew who were not around to watch what is arguably the greatest collection of talent on one team in MLB history, those classic games are something to watch.
Another tool for the avid sports fan during this time without live sports that I have found is ESPN+. For a small fee, you will have access to the ESPN exclusives such as the popular “30 for 30” documentaries and series such as “Peyton’s Places” featuring NFL great Peyton Manning among many others.
So while you are stuck inside as Government officials in America have asked citizens to “self-quarantine” in an attempt to “flatten the curve” of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, use one of the tools above to fulfill your sports needs.