The Tug Valley football team and head coach Hady Ford are undefeated so far in the 2020 season, but are in jeopardy of missing the 2020 Class A playoffs due to a lack of games played.
The Panthers have a perfect 3-0 record having claimed wins over Class A foes Sherman and James Monroe and Class AA Logan, but have had several games cancelled due to COVID-19 and the states county color-coded metric system.
Earlier this season, the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission announced that each team must complete four regular season games to become eligible for the playoff, instead of the eight that is required in a typical season.
The top 16 eligible teams according to the WVSSAC Ratings at the end of the regular season will enter the playoffs.
Since Mingo County was once again an orange county on the color-coded map released on Saturday, all in-person school along with extra curricular activities were cancelled this week until a new map is released on Oct. 31.
Tug Valley’s game at Man scheduled for this Friday night was cancelled, leaving only one week in the regular season for them to play a fourth game.
The Panthers season now rides on whether or not Mingo County will be labeled a gold, yellow, or green county on the upcoming map which would permit them to take the field this Friday night.
TVHS was ranked at No. 3 in this past week’s Class A ratings right behind No. 1 Doddridge County and No. 2 Greenbrier West. If the Panthers are able to play the fourth game and was to win the game, they would undoubtedly lock up a first round home game in the playoffs.
Even if Tug Valley was to lose a 4th game and finish at 3-1, they would still likely finish high enough to qualify for the postseason.
The silver-and-black are currently scheduled to play at Wirt County on Nov. 6 to close out the regular season.
On the other side of the county, the Mingo Central Miners are on the verge of not making the postseason for the first time in nine years and only the second time of the school’s existence.
The Miners and coach Josh Sammons currently sit at 1-2 on the year with a win over Class A Tolsia and losses to Class A Man and Class AA Oak Hill.
Just like Tug Valley, the Miners have had multiple games cancelled due to COVID-19 and the color-coded map.
The Miners are currently tied for No. 25 in the Class AA ratings and would have an up-hill climb to make the playoffs. MCHS is scheduled to host Class AA No. 2 Bluefield in the final week of the regular season on Nov. 6 and would pick up some big time bonus points if they were able to upset the Beavers.
MCHS could also add another game, if they are allowed to take the field in the final week, which would help their rating if they were able to get a win.
The WVSSAC did announce that teams not eligible for the playoffs or teams that did not compete in 10 regular-season games may add games to their schedules until Nov. 28th, so MCHS could schedule some extra games if they do miss the postseason.