Even though their are currently no live sporting events being played anywhere across the globe due to the pandemic known as COVID-19, there are still things happening in the wide world of sports.
West Virginia basketball fans received some potentially bad news this past when star big man Oscar Tshiebwe announced he is going to test the NBA’s draft waters.
The talented forward announced on Wednesday of last week that he was going to enter his name into the NBA Draft but will not immediately hire an agent, which will leave the door open for a return to Morgantown for his sophomore season.
Changes to the draft process in recent years has allowed players to enter their name in the draft and receive feedback from NBA teams and find out where they stand before the draft.
As a freshman, Tshiebwe was second in the Big 12 to player of the year Udoka Azubuike in rebounding, averaging 9.3 rebounds per game, and led the Mountaineers in scoring with 11.2 points per game.
The deadline for players to decide to stay in the draft or return to college is currently June 3 and the draft is supposed to be held on June 25, but both of those dates could be in question due to COVID-19.
Fans of the Big Blue Nation also received some bad news this past week when Immaneul Quickley and Nick Richards each announced they were declaring for the NBA Draft, meaning that four of five Kentucky starters from this past season have now entered the draft.
Sophomore point guard Ashton Hagans and freshman scorer Tyrese Maxey had alreadyannounced that they are leaving college and entering the draft. All four players signed agents and plan on remaining in the draft.
Sophomore forward E.J. Montgomery, who averaged 6.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game this past season, is the final Wildcat considering a jump to the NBA.
Although Montgomery's numbers weren't eye-popping during his second season in Lexington, him returning for a junior season is something to keep an eye on for Cats fans as his presence in the frontcourt and experience will be a key to the success in the 2020-21 season.
Kentucky fans did receive some good news this past week when senior grad transfer Davion Mintz announced he was transferring to play for the blue-and-white for the final year of his eligibility.
Mintz set out this past season for Creighton due to an injury, but is expected to provide much needed experience next season alongside the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class that will feature six incoming freshman.
During the 2018-19 season, Mintz averaged 9.7 points on 42% shooting and 35% from three to go with 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Bluejays and is regarded as an above-average defender on the perimeter.
The National Football League is still planning to hold the 2020 NFL Draft on the original dates. The NFL announced this past week that they planned on moving forward with the draft in a “fully virtual format.”
Team personnel were furthermore advised that they will be in separate locations and not at team facilities, using phone and the internet to communicate with each other during the draft.