For the first time since being shut down in March at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, college basketball across the nation returned to the hardwood this past week.
It didn’t take long into the 2020-21 season for head coach John Calipari’s young Kentucky Wildcats to lose a game that they shouldn’t have on paper, as the Richmond Spiders of the Atlantic-10 upset the No. 9 ranked Cats 76-64 on Sunday.
While the loss to the Spiders is not as terrible as the home loss to Evansville a season ago, considering they are the A-10 favorite and a team you will probably see playing in March, it is still a bad early season loss for a Kentucky who hopes to contend for a National Championship.
Immediately following the loss frustrated Kentucky fans took to social media to air out their frustrations with the team and their Hall of Fame coach.
I have a piece of advice for Kentucky fans, just be patient.
It is no secret that Kentucky has seemingly a new roster every season due to the “one-and-done” rule and the mass exodus of players, so it is no surprise that most seasons the new group of young talented ‘Cats will go through some growing pains.
It happened in 2010-2011 when UK suffered eight losses in the regular season and entered the tournament as a No 4 seed before DeAndre Liggins, Josh Harrellson, Brandon Knight, and company went on a run that ended in the Final 4 with a loss to UCONN.
It happened again in 2013-14, when the young ‘Cats lost double-digit games in the regular season entering the tournament with 10 losses and garnering a No. 8 seed.
The Wildcats led by the Harrison twins Andrew and Aaron, and freshman big man Julius Randle began playing their best basketball at the right time and found themselves in the National Title game where they fell short against UCONN once again.
In 2018-2019, Kentucky was embarrassed in the opening game of the season against No. 1 Duke and Zion Williamson as the Blue Devils ran through the Wildcats like a buzz-saw winning 118-84 in the Annual Champions Classic.
That young Kentucky team rebounded after the ugly early season loss and won ended up just a few plays away from another Final 4 berth, losing in OT to conference foe Auburn in the Elite 8.
And just a season ago Kentucky suffered what is arguably the worst loss in the John Calipari era when they lost a game at Rupp Arena to the Evansville Aces.
Kentucky would also lose non-conference games to Utah and Ohio State last season but coach Cal and his troops rebounded in conference play to win the SEC regular season crown and were poised to make a run deep in the NCAA Tournament before COVID-19 shut down the postseason.
So Kentucky fans really shouldn’t be too surprised that a brand new team suffered a questionable early season loss, but they also shouldn’t be surprised if come tournament time this same team is playing deep into the NCAA Tourney.
So far in the first two games of the 2020-21 campaign the Wildcats have played with an entirely new roster as the only returning player from a season ago, Keion Brooks, is returning from an injury.
Once Brooks returns to provide leadership to the talented freshman class featuring future NBA draft picks B.J. Boston and Terrance Clark and a pair of senior transfers in center Olivier Sarr from Wake Forest and guard Davion Mintz who came over from Creighton.
A disadvantage for this group of young Wildcats is the fact that due to COVID-19 the team played no exhibition games prior to the start of the season.
Kentucky had a quick turnaround following the loss to the Spiders on as they were scheduled to play top five ranked Kansas in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night. A loss to the Jayhawks could drop Kentucky to a rare sub .500 record at 1-2.
However, the home loss to Richmond could have been a wake-up call for this Kentucky team and have them laser focused for the matchup with the Jayhawks.
But no matter what happens against Kansas on Tuesday, I would put my money on John Calipari having his Wildcats playing their best ball come March.
In 10 seasons at Kentucky Calipari has led the ‘Cats to seven Elite 8’s, four Final 4’s, two appearances in the National Title game, and the school’s eighth National Championship in 2012. He boasts a record of 331-77 as head coach at Kentucky, good for a winning percentage of .811.
For comparison’s sake, in the 11 years prior to Calipari being hired at Kentucky the Wildcats failed to reach the Final 4 and only advanced to the Elite 8 three times.