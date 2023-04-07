Tug Valley High School has officially posted the position of head coach for the girls basketball team.
Interested applicants could put their name in the hat to be the new mentor for the Lady Panthers beginning this past Monday, but in my eyes Tug Valley Hall of Famer Seth Ooten is in the driver's seat to get the job.
Ooten has served as an assistant coach under Clyde Farley since Farley came back in the 2018-2019 season. He was a key part of first-ever Tug Valley girls basketball State Championship team in 2021, serving as the main defensive coach of a team that allowed an average of 33 points in their three state tournament games.
Not only does Ooten have already have a good relationship with the players that will be returning for Tug Valley next season, but his overall resume speaks for itself.
Ooten is a 2002 graduate of Tug Valley High and was a multiple-sport standout athlete for the Panthers. Ooten was a highly gifted and versatile athlete excelling in football, baseball and basketball.
He was a four-year letterman in baseball and basketball and was a member of the 2001 Class AA 2nd Team All-State Team in football. He led all West Virginia classes in touchdown passes that season with 21.
He was a member of the Panthers 2001 Class AA Boys Basketball State Runner-up team and was a Class AA All-State Team Honorable Mention recipient in both 2001 and 2002.
Aside from being the assistant coach on the girls squad Ooten has also served as the assistant in the past for the Tug Valley baseball team and currently is the assistant coach for the Kermit Middle baseball squad.
Coach Clyde Farley has been adamant even before he stepped down as head coach that he felt Ooten should be his successor once his time in Naugatuck was over.
That time is now, and I expect it won't be long before we hear that Ooten will be taking his place.
WVSSAC BOARD OF CONTROL APPROVES 4-CLASS SYSTEM: This past week the West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission's Board of Control approved a proposal to add a fourth classification in other sports, according to an article by Greg Carey of MetroNews.
Since 2019, West Virginia High School sports has featured a 4-class system for boys and girls basketball. But to this point no other sport had featured the system.
That could change in the coming years as the State Board of Education is now scheduled to vote on the matter in July.
According to WVSSAC Director Bernie Dolan, sports that could join basketball in the 40-class system could be football, volleyball, cheer, baseball, and softball.
Dolan told Greg Carey that moving forward the SSAC will use the Competitive Balance Formula which is currently in place to determine basketball classifications for each school.
Carey reported that there is also a change coming to the Competitive Balance Formula. Currently the formula is 70 percent based off a school's enrollment, 10 percent off its location to a city, 10 percent off its location to a county seat, and 10 percent off the socioeconomic status of the school and the county its a part of.
The new proposal removes the 10 percent of a school's location to a county seat and increases the school's location to a city to 20 percent.
If approved, the 4-class system likely wouldn't go into effect until the 2024-2025 season.
