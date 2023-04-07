Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Tug Valley High School has officially posted the position of head coach for the girls basketball team. 

Interested applicants could put their name in the hat to be the new mentor for the Lady Panthers beginning this past Monday, but in my eyes Tug Valley Hall of Famer Seth Ooten is in the driver's seat to get the job. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings