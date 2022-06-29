It is great to see that adult slow pitch softball leagues are back and going strong in Williamson.
Prior to last year, local sluggers had to travel to Whitman, Warfield, Louisa and even as far as Charleston to find a league to play in.
That is no longer the case as Williamson Parks and Recreation is hosting two separate slow pitch leagues this year. This year they have added a men’s league at Lefty Hamilton Park to go along with the coed, which saw a successful return a year ago.
The two leagues are dubbed the Coal Country Coed and Men’s Softball Leagues and are being run by Matewan graduate Tim Dixon.
The coed league has eight teams and is played at the City Softball Park next to the old Williamson pool in West End. Each team has between 12 to 16 players on their respective roster as games are played weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays.
In the coed league the men hit 12” “softies” — basically a softball version of a T-ball — while the women hit an 11” hard ball. Each team plays a 14-game regular season schedule playing every team two times each with the last week of the season, set for July 25 and 26.
In the men’s league there are four teams playing at Lefty Hamilton Park/Jim VanZant Field. In that league everyone uses a 12” hardball, and games are played every Friday.
Since I was a little boy playing baseball at Brother Reid Park and then over at Lefty Hamilton, I’ve heard stories about the competitive softball leagues that were played in Williamson and surrounding areas back in the good old days.
Back then there were even adult fast pitch leagues to go along with the slow pitch leagues, and area businesses would sponsor teams to play.
If you look at old clippings of the Williamson Daily News, you will even find box scores from old games that were published.
Kudos to Parks and Rec Director Jarrod Dean and volunteers such as Dixon, Calvin and Brittany Duncan, Nute and Misty Runyon and others for the time they have put in to bringing adult softball leagues back to Williamson.
Not only are the games fun and raises a competitive spirit, but it is also a way to help improve healthy lifestyles for adults of all ages.
The two leagues will wrap up in late July/early August but will not stop for long as they will start back up for the fall league in September.
If you happened to play in one of the old leagues or are just a softball fan, then come on out and bring a youngster with you to enjoy some sunshine and watch the games.
For more information on the Coal Country Coed and Men’s Softball Leagues, check out their Facebook page or call 304-785-7046.