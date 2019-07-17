The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission's new four-class pilot program that will go into effect for boys and girls basketball in the 2020-21 school year will benefit both Tug Valley and Mingo Central's hoops programs.
The West Virginia Board of Education voted 7-2 on Wednesday to accept the two-year pilot program from the WVSSAC that splits boys and girls basketball into four classes, instead of the three, which it has been since the early 1960s.
Until now, classifications in every sport the SSAC sponsors had been determined solely by school enrollment.
In the new formula for basketball, school enrollment makes up 70%, while proximity of a school to its county seat, proximity of a school to a city with a population larger than 10,000 and a school's socioeconomic status each make up 10%.
The official four class classification list won't be released until later this year but an unofficial classifications list using the proposed formula was put together on a West Virginia prep sport message board and has local schools Mingo Central and Tug Valley staying put in Class AA and Class A respectively.
The Miners would be joined in Class AA by previous Cardinal Conference members Chapmanville and Poca and previous class AA members Keyser, Frankfort, Westside, James Monroe, Wyoming East and Lincoln among others.
New opponents that would make the jump up to Class AA with the Miners would be private schools Wheeling Central, Charleston Catholic, Notre Dame and Huntington St. Joe as well as previous Class A powers Williamstown, Ravenswood, Magnolia, St. Mary's, Moorefield, and Buffalo among others.
Gone would be the likes of Class AA powers, Bluefield, Fairmont Senior, Bridgeport, Wayne and Logan as they among many others would be making the jump to Class AAA while Winfield will be reportedly be making the move all the way up to Class AAAA.
With the four private schools mentioned above reportedly making the jump to Class AA that would make the road to the state tournament and potentially even a state championship much easier for both the boys and girls teams at Tug Valley.
The only four private schools that would remain in Class A would be Parkersburg Catholic, Trinity Christian, Weirton Madonna, and Greater Beckley Christian.
Logan County school Man High would be one of the few schools to drop down a class as they would move from Class AA back down to Class A while some of the other schools that would make up the states smallest class would include Tyler Consolidated, Summers County, Madonna, Midland Trail, Doddridge County, Sherman, Tolsia, Mount View, River View, Van, and Greenbrier West among others. Private schools that are located within large cities have annually dominated the states smallest Class on the hardwood for well over the past decade.
Before Webster County won its 2019 title over Parkersburg Catholic, private schools had won 15 of the previous 17 boys titles, with private schools playing each other in the title game in 11 of those years.
Things have been even more lopsided on the girls side as private schools have won 26 of the last 28 Class A titles since the Burch Lady Bulldogs defeated Montcalm 52-48 back in 1990. Two private schools met up in the finals in 16 of the past 28 seasons.
One has to wonder if the new classifications will fix the private vs. public school debate or if the teams in class AA will now be the ones complaining about having to compete against athletic programs at private schools that can seemingly adhere by their own rules.
There are several questions that will still need to be answered between now and the start of hoops season in the fall of 2020 such as how will the W. Va. State Tournament operate? What will the sections and regions look like in each class? And what will happen to the athletic conferences around the state such as the Cardinal Conference or the MSAC?
Only time will tell how things will play out, but kudos to the WVSSAC for trying to find a solution.
Jarrid McCormick is a sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.