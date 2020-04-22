Okay it is official, I miss baseball.
It hit me last Wednesday just how much I am really missing America’s pastime.
That day was April 15, and would have been the day of one of my favorite baseball traditions. Jackie Robinson Day.
Robinson of course is best known for breaking Major League Baseball’s color line when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947.
The move changed the future of the MLB as Robinson paved the way for future African American’s such as Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Joe Morgan, and countless others who would prove to be stars on baseball’s biggest stage.
Former MLB Commissioner Bud Selig designated April 15 as Jackie Robinson Day in 2004 and in 2009 he expanded the exercise, announcing that everyone who wore a uniform — players, coaches and managers — would wear No. 42.
But prior to 2009, only a select few players, including my favorite player Ken Griffey Jr., would don No. 42, which is retired for every MLB franchise, in a game to honor Jackie Robinson.
I can remember when I was a teenager watching Junior play for the Reds and noticed he didn’t have on his typical No. 3, which is the number he wore at the end of his Reds career.
I remember thinking how cool it was to see arguably one of the best African American players in MLB history honor the man who changed the future of not only baseball, but the future of the country.
I thought it was so cool that I instantly ordered a No. 42 Cincinnati Red Ken Griffey Jr. jersey and still proudly wear it to this day.
Now every season on April 15 I always look forward to watching games on Jackie Robinson Day and wearing my No. 42 Griffey Jr. jersey. But that of course did not happen since the MLB season is currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe.
So since I couldn’t watch a baseball game, I did the next best thing and watched a baseball movie. Of course I chose to watch 42, which is the recent movie made about the life and career of Jackie Robinson
While I was watching that movie it got me thinking about all of the great baseball movies that have been made throughout the years, many of which I have seen multiple times.
So I decided to compile a list of my Top 10 baseball movies, which could come in handy in a case of the “baseball blues.”
Without further ado, here are my top 10 personal favorite baseball movies of all-time:
1. Field of Dreams
2. A League of Their Own
3. The Sandlot
4. Bull Durham
5. Major League
6. 42
7. Bad News Bears
8. Moneyball
9. Rookie of the Year
10. The Natural