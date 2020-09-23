The Belfry Pirates will be back in action again this Friday night as they head to play district foe Magoffin County, while the two schools in Mingo County had their games canceled for the third consecutive week due to state’s color-code system put forth by the WV DHHR, WVDE, and Gov. Jim Justice.
Mingo County was one of four counties listed as a “red county” on this past Saturday’s map, which means games and even practices are suspended until a new map is released this Saturday.
Mingo Central High School and head coach Josh Sammons are still trying to play their first game of the 2020 season. They have had four contests canceled due to COVID-19, three because of the color-coded map and one because of an outbreak that occurred at the school early in the season.
Tug Valley and head coach Hady Ford was able to play their season opening game against Sherman on Sept. 4 and came away with a 22-20 win. But they have now had three consecutive games canceled.
Frustration is growing among the student-athletes in Mingo County, and rightfully so, as they continue to await to be cleared to return to game action.
Meanwhile, across the river in Pike County, Kentucky the Belfry Pirates and coach Philip Haywood will be playing a game for the third consecutive week as they travel to district foe Magoffin County.
The Pirates are coming off a loss in week two to rival Pikeville for the second straight year, as the Panthers defeated the ‘Bucs 20-14 at Hillard Howard Field.
Belfry will be looking to improve to 2-1 on the season and 9-0 all-time against the Hornets, as they have dominated the series between the two schools dating back to 2003.
In fact, the closest that Magoffin County has came to the Pirates in their eight matchups was a 41-14 defeat in 2007. Belfry defeated the Hornets 59-14 a year ago.
Magoffin County will enter the contest with a 2-0 record after they picked up wins against Betsy Layne 36-8 in week one and Martin County by a final of 56-8 in week two.
QB Lucas Litterall has gotten off to a hot start in 2020 as he is 21-39 passing in the first two weeks for 498 yards and seven touchdowns to no interceptions.
His top target is Brad Standifier who has caught five passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games. Aden Barnett has seven catches for 141 yards and two scores while Isaiah Salyer leads the team with eight catches good for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
The Hornets are coached by Chris Gamble who is in his second season. He led MCHS to a 3-7 record in the 2019 season.
The Pirates will be without starting running back Brayden Rash who broke his collarbone in the game against Pikeville and starting middle linebacker Seth Mounts who is rehabbing his way back from a dislocated elbow in the season opener.
Sophomore linebacker Rudy Blackwell is also working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered in the playoffs in 2019 and has yet to see a game in 2020.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in Salyersville, in what will be Belfry’s first trip to Magoffin County since the contest in 2007.