The Mingo County Board of Education unanimously voted at their regular meeting this past week to move the WVSSAC sanctioned three-week summer practice period for Mingo County Schools from the last three weeks in June to July 13 through 31.
During those days, unless social distancing guidelines are still in place that will not allow it, coaches will be permitted to work directly with their players i preparation for the upcoming 2020-21 seasons.
Mingo County Schools Superintendent Don Spence explained to the Board that he felt that moving the practice period from June to July would give players and coaches a better chance of getting some practice time in this summer.
Nearby in Logan County, the BOE decided to move their dates for the practice period to July 6-25 which does not exactly coincide with the dates in Mingo County, but still allows local teams the opportunity to schedule exhibition games against local teams if allowed.
The three weeks of practice are valuable for local coaches to prepare their players for the seasons ahead and also acclimate the incoming freshman that are coming up from the middle school ranks to the speed of the high school level.
I know local athletes and coaches are chomping at the bits to get back out on those fields and courts, and hopefully sooner rather than later guidelines will be lifted allowing that to take place.
In other local sports news, Williamson native and Belfry High School alum Logan Copley was recently hired as the Athletic Director at Phelps Middle School.
Copley, who is the son of former WHS hoops-star David Keith Copley, has been an asset to the Phelps community as he is a teacher at PMS and serves several other roles in the community.
He is also the head golf coach and assistant softball coach for thee high school. He is also the Sports Information Director for PHS and is the statistician for the boys’ basketball team.