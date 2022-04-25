Mingo County has lost a sports legend as Hall of Fame boxer Tommy Diamond Sr. died at his home in Tennessee on April 21 following a battle with Alzheimer's. He was 73 years old.
Diamond joined the United States Marines back in the late 1960s, after graduating from Burch High School, it was his goal to make the boxing team for the military. He boxed from 1967 to 1969 with the Marine Corps as a middleweight.
In 1968, the Delbarton native won the U.S. Marine middleweight boxing title. He then hit the ring in an effort to make the U.S. Olympic team.
Diamond was only one bout away from making the U.S team after losing a close decision by one point in the fight that would have sent him to the Mexico City Olympics.
Diamond returned to his hometown after his stint in the military and became the Delbarton Golden Gloves coach and local boxing promoter for 40 years. He trained and coached many championship amateur boxers throughout those years.
In 2018 Diamond was recognized for his boxing career when he was named to the U.S. Marine Corp Boxing Hall of Fame alongside the likes of former professional boxers Ken Norton and Ray Mercer.
Diamond also had a stint in politics as he served as the Mingo County Clerk for 17 years.
BENTLEY HOPES TO HEAR NAME CALLED IN DRAFT: Former Belfry standout Cole Bentley hopes to hear his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft which will be held from Thursday to Saturday this week in Las Vegas.
Bentley recently completed his fifth season at Louisville where he appeared in 52 games during his career o the offensive line, with 43 starts. Bentley was named Honorable Mention on the 2021 All-ACC Football Team by the coaches and media after last season.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranked Bentley as the No. 30 center in the draft class. Even if he doesn't hear his name called in Vegas, Bentley still has a shot at making a team by being signed as a priority undrafted free agent.
Bentley was a four-year starter for coach Philip Haywood at Belfry and helped guide the Pirates to four straight state championships from 2013 to 2016.
DIXON COMMITS TO UK: Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops received some good news this past week as the recipient of the 2022 Kentucky Mr. Football Award announced his commitment to the Cats.
Belfry running back Isaac Dixon announced on his social media pages this past week that he was committing to UK as a preferred walk-on.
Dixon was an honorable mention All-State selection in 2020 after rushing for 1,690 yards and 25 touchdowns during the COVID-19-shortened season.
He initially accepted a PWO to West Virginia in the Spring of 2021 but reclassified to the 2022 class under state Senate Bill 128.
Dixon went on to rush 196 times for 1,986 yards and 29 touchdowns, ranking second in Class 3A yardage and seventh overall in Kentucky last fall.
Dixon capped his impressive campaign with a record setting performance as he rushed for 376 yards with five touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the 3A final, including the game-winning, 62-yard TD run with 4:58 remaining as Belfry topped Paducah Tilghman 33-28 for the school's eight state championship.
Dixon won the 3A Championship Most Outstanding Player Award two times as he also guided Belfry to the state championship during his sophomore season in 2019 when they defeated Bell County 30-20 at Kroger Field. In that game Dixon ran 15 times for 228 yards and three touchdowns.