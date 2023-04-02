Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Two local student athletes have gotten off to a good start this spring at the college level. 

Belfry alum Ashton Deskins has made an early impact on the baseball team at Georgetown College while Tug Valley graduate Autumn Hall has done the same for the softball squad at West Virginia State University.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

