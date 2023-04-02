Two local student athletes have gotten off to a good start this spring at the college level.
Belfry alum Ashton Deskins has made an early impact on the baseball team at Georgetown College while Tug Valley graduate Autumn Hall has done the same for the softball squad at West Virginia State University.
Hall has seen action as a two-way player for the Yellowjackets as a true freshman as she has already pitched in nine games and also has 27 plate appearances while seeing action in the field at first base and right field.
So far on the season she has a 1-2 record in the circle with a 6.77 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched. At the plate, Hall has a .320 batting average as she has eight base knocks in 25 at-bats. She's doubled once, knocked in a run, stole two bags, and scored four times on the season.
Hall had a decorated career for the Lady Panthers as she was named First Team All-State by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association as a freshman and a senior and landed on the Second Team as a junior. She lost her entire sophomore season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During her senior season at Tug Valley Hall had an 11-11 record in the circle with a 1.97 ERA. She struck out 182 batters in 131.1 innings pitched and finished with a WHIP of 1.051.
For her career Hall finished with 646 career strikeouts in only three high school seasons which shattered the career record for TVHS. Hall finished her career in Naugatuck as a .471 hitter with six career long balls.
Deskins has also seen action as a true freshman for the Tigers of Georgetown College as he has already pitched in eight games so far this season.
In his eight games he has a 3.86 ERA in 21 innings pitched with 11 strikeouts. He has recorded three saves out of the bullpen but has a win-loss record of 0-3.
Deskins has started in two games with his most recent start being on March 21 at Point Park University when he went six innings allowing just three runs on six hits with a pair of Ks and a walk.
Last season for Belfry Deskins was just one of four players from the 15th Region to be selected to the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state teams as he garnered a spot on the Honorable Mention list.
During his senior season on the mound, he finished with a 3-5 record and a 3.16 ERA. In 37.2 innings pitched he struck out 64 batters.
Deskins was a strong two-way player for Belfry he hit .361 on the season for BHS with six doubles, six home runs, 35 RBIs and 37 runs scored. He led the Pirates in on base percentage as he only struck out 14 times all season long and drew 32 walks, which being hit by a team high 21 pitches. He has yet to see any at bats however for the Tigers.
Deskins began his high school career as a freshman at Mingo Central High School before finishing up at Belfry.
It is great to see both of these student athletes making an immediate impact for their new teams.
LACKEY DOMINANT FOR LENORE: Lenore 7th grade pitch Emma Lackey has been simply dominant in the early season for the Lady Rangers as she has fired three straight no hitters to start the season.
In the three starts so far this season against Kermit, Martin County, and Burch the flamethrower has struck out 39 batters over 15 innings pitched. She has shown good control only walking three batters and hitting just two in the 15 innings.
Lenore has outscored their opponents by a combined score of 41-2 so far in the young season.
MINER SOCCER STANDOUTS MAKE COLLEGE CHOICES: A pair of standouts for the Mingo Central boys soccer team recently decided where they would be continuing their athletic career at the collegiate level.
Midfielder Kelan Wallace pledged a commitment to West Virginia Tech University while goalie Zachary Krise will be taking his talents to Concord University.
Wallace scored 19 goals and had eight assists this past season for the Miners while had 106 saves and allowed only 23 total goals in 15 games.