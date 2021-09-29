It is no secret that the 2021 Belfry Pirates have gotten off to one of the worst starts in school history. In fact according to fourseasonsfootball.com, the 0-5 start was the worst record to begin a season by any Belfry team since 1947.
Despite the slow start, Belfry fans shouldn’t be surprised if their beloved ‘Bucs are making some noise in Class 3A once the postseason rolls around.
The Pirates, who have battled numerous injuries in the early going, righted the ship and picked up their first win of the 2021 season this past Friday night as they started the district portion of their schedule and took their frustrations out on Magoffin County winning 43-0.
Longtime Belfry head coach Philip Haywood and staff made some adjustments in the win this past week against Magoffin County as they moved Isaac Dixon back to running back after he started the season at QB.
Belfry will now play three more winnable district games in the next three weeks against Floyd Central, Lawrence County, and Pike Central before ending the season against Class 4A power rival Johnson Central.
The three district games will provide Belfry with a chance to gain some momentum with their new look offense as they head towards the postseason and the game against JC is always a hard fought battle that prepares Belfry for the challenging postseason ahead.
With the amount of success that coach Haywood and the Pirates have saw during his tenure, in particular since 2010, the expectations on Pond Creek are always high.
Since 2010 Belfry boasts an incredible record of 130 wins compared to only 31 losses, and that is counting the slow start to this season. They have played in eight state championship games since 2010 winning five of them.
After the dreadful start to the 2021 campaign by Belfry standards, many thought that this was not your typical Pirate team and counted them out of making deep run in the postseason.
I say not so fast.
The Pirates have played arguably the hardest schedule in all of Class 3A through their first five games, but despite that the inexperienced Belfry squad has continued to play hard and gotten better every snap.
Now with Dixon back at the running back position and the Belfry defense finally finding its groove, this Pirate team could very well be one that nobody wants to face in the playoffs.
As long as the ‘Bucs take care of business in their district games (which they should considering they haven’t lost a game to any of their current district opponents since 2002) then they will be guaranteed to play their first two playoff games at the friendly confines of Haywood Field.
From there the road through the postseason is uncertain as the Round 3 (Quarterfinals) and Round 4 (Semifinals) opponents would be determined by the RPI Ratings. Due to the Pirates low RPI rating
One thing I can guarantee, no coach in 3A would be happy to play a hungry and healthy Belfry team coached by Philip Haywood in a win or go-home game in the postseason.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.