It has been awhile since I wrote a column about my beloved Cincinnati Reds, but after their three-game sweep of the division rival Chicago Cubs this past weekend I felt like the time was right to pen my first baseball column of 2021.
Thanks to the aforementioned three-game sweep of the Cubbies the Reds leap-frogged their counterpart to jump into second place in the NL Central with a 43-40 record as of Sunday.
With the halfway point of the 162 game regular season behind us (yes I know the All-Star game isn’t until next week), it looks as if the Reds are going to be right in the middle of the push for the Central crown minus a second-half collapse.
If you look at the NL Central standings as I type this on Monday morning you see that the Reds are seven games back of the first place Milwaukee Brewers as it currently stands.
The Reds begin the final week before the All-Star break with a three-game set at AL foe Kansas City before they play seven consecutive games (four in Milwaukee, three in Cincy) against the Brew Crew immediately before and after the break.
If the Redlegs take care of business against the Brewers like they did when the Reds swept a three game set in Wisconsin in mid June, then they could find themselves near the top or even in first place of the division immediately after the midsummer classic.
Things should only get better the rest of the way for the Reds as they should begin to get several injured players back after long stints on the injured list.
Veteran infielder Mike Moustakas and young utility player Nick Senzel have both missed an extended period of time this season and remain on the 60-day IL.
The Reds bullpen, which has not had a good year by any means, also hopes to add three solid arms don the stretch as Teejay Antone, Lucas Sims, and Michael Lorenzen are all three rehabbing injuries.
Antone and Sims have both pitched in 2021 but Lorenzen has missed the entire season while he rehabbed an injury.
Couple the addition of the returning players, with the fact that the Reds schedule over the final two months of the season is favorable featuring four series with the Pirates, two series with the Marlins, and three-game sets with the Phillies and Tigers; and Cincinnati seems poised to be right in the mix of things come late September.
Considering the amount of injuries the Reds have endured in the first half along with the challenging schedule, Manager David Bell and the Reds front office has to be happy with where they are heading into the All-Star break and chomping at the bits to get started on the second half of the season.
Speaking of the All-Star break, Cincinnati had two players selected as starters in the annual midsummer classic as outfielders Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos will each be making their first appearance.
NO MORE NASCAR COLUMN: After 25 years, local NASCAR columnist Steve Mickey informed HD Media and other local news outlets this past week that he would no longer be writing his weekly column titled “Just Racin”.
Mickey said that the decision to end the column was due to a medical issue and came after much prayer and consideration. He said that he has appreciated the opportunity over the years to spread a little racing news each week to the community.
Mickey is a former assistant football coach at Belfry High School and currently a member of the radio crew who calls the Pirate games every Friday on WDHR 93.1.
I think I can speak for all of us here at HD Media and the entire Tug Valley community and say thank you to coach Steve Mickey for the two-plus decades of top-notch NASCAR coverage with a local twist. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
PHELPS HOSTING FREE FOOTBALL CAMP: The Phelps Hornets and head coach Andrew West will be hosting the Inaugural Gaino Stiltner Youth Football Camp on Saturday, July 17 at Marty Casey Stadium.
Stiltner, who passed away in Dec of 2020 after a short illness, was a fixture in the Phelps community volunteering to help the area youth in several capacities for over 45 years.
The camp is open to any area athlete between grades K-8 and will be free of charge, with each camper receiving their own t-shirt.
Campers will also get to hear from a guest speaker as four-time state champion at Belfry and current Louisville offensive lineman Cole Bentley will make an appearance.