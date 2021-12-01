The Belfry Pirates and head coach Philip Haywood are one win away from bringing the 8th State Championship trophy back home to Pond Creek.
Early on in the season a trip to Kroger Field looked bleak as many Pirate fans and football pundits across the state left the young ‘Bucs for dead as they got off to one of the worst starts in program history after they endured a brutal early season schedule.
In fact, Belfry started the season with an 0-5 record which was their worst start to a season since 1947.
They also started the season out with uncertainty at quarterback as running back Isaac Dixon had made the switch under center in the offseason and the Pirates struggled with him in that spot in the early going.
But legendary head coach Philip Haywood and staff never gave up on the young and inexperienced team despite the slow start.
Coach Haywood, who has the most wins in the history of Kentucky at 464, continued to preach to his team to hang in there and be resilient as they entered into the district portion of their schedule still searching for their first win.
After Belfry’s 29-0 loss to rival Pikeville to go 0-5, Haywood also moved Dixon back to his natural position of running back and moved sophomore Caden Woolum into the QB spot.
Following that move the Pirate offense flourished as they ran through district play going 4-0 against the likes of Pike Central, Lawrence County, Magoffin County, and Floyd Central as they finally began to gain some momentum going down the stretch.
Even though Belfry fell 48-22 to Johnson Central in the regular season finale to end the season with a sub .500 record at 4-6, coach Haywood and staff continued to preach patience to his team.
The patience paid off in a big way as the Pirates have gotten back to playing their brand of football and look like a team on a mission so far in their first four postseason games.
After a 57-0 thrashing of Pike Central in the opening round, Belfry snuck by Lawrence County in the second round in a 21-14 classic at Haywood Field.
In the Regional Final coach Haywood bested coach Dudley Hilton’s Bell County Bobcats for the third straight year as the 41-20 win put them one game from the state finals. BHS then took care of business against East carter in the semifinal game as they defeated the Raiders 48-26 to advance to Kroger Field.
It has been a remarkable turnaround by Coach Haywood, the entire staff, and all of the Pirates and they deserve a ton of praise for the resiliency they have shown down the stretch of the season.
While making it to their 15th State Championship game is quite the accomplishment especially considering the start to the season, the Pirates wont be happy with just advancing to state as they will attempt to finish out the season on a high note in the 3A Championship against Paducah Tilghman on Saturday at Noon.