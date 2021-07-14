The beginning of high school football season is knocking on the doorstep as teams in both Kentucky and West Virginia are set to begin preparation for the upcoming 2021 season.
The seven time state champion Belfry Pirates will begin their pursuit of a school’s eight state title on Monday, July 19 at 6 p.m. at the BHS Athletic Complex, according to longtime head coach Philip Haywood.
Any boy in grade 9-12 interested in playing for the Pirates this season will need to try to report to the season opening practice on Monday, as well as an important parents meeting on Thursday, July 15 at 7 p.m. in the BHS auditorium.
Equipment will also be issued on Thursday, with seniors receiving theirs first at 6:00 p.m., juniors at 6:20 p.m., sophomores at 6:40 p.m., and freshman at approximately 7:00 p.m.
Also in Pike County at nearby Phelps High School head coach Andrew West has already began practice for the new season as they held a midnight practice on July 10 to signal the end of the KHSAA’s dead period.
In West Virginia, regular season practice doesn’t officially start until Monday. Aug. 2 but coaches will be able to get a head start on conditioning and play calling as the annual three-week practice period was delayed from its usual date in June and started on Monday.
Football coaches will now be able to coach their kids for three weeks leading up to the regular season which will help better prepare teams for week one in West Virginia on Friday, Aug. 27.
REDS END FIRST HALF HOT: If you caught my column in last week’s edition then you know that the Cincinnati Reds had a big series against the first-place Milwaukee Brewers this past week heading into the all-star break.
The Redlegs delivered and took care of business as they went into Milwaukee and won three of four against the ‘Crew to claw to within four games in the division heading into the break.
The good news for the Reds? They will return home to Cincinnati coming out of the break for a long homestand that begins with three games against those same Milwaukee Brewers.
A sweep against the Brew Crew, which was already happened once this season, would pull Cincinnati to within just one game of first place in the division heading into late July.
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, one could expect the Reds brass to be buyers at the deadline and look to add another arm and a bat into the lineup.
Couple the potential addition by the front office with the return of several key players in the coming weeks, and the Reds should be looking to take the top spot in the NL Central and stay there as the season turns to August.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.