The Mingo Central Baseball team took a hit this past week as their top returning player transferred across the river to Belfry High School.
Ashton Deskins, who will be a junior in the 2020-2021 school term, has officially enrolled at Belfry High School, according to his mother Lori Powers.
Deskins had to miss his entire sophomore season on the diamond due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was one of the top players for the Miners during his freshman campaign in the spring of 2019.
Deskins finished his first year at the varsity level with the second highest batting average on the team, while leading the squad in on base percentage and runs batted in.
He posted a .355 BA coupled with .512 on base percentage. He knocked in a team high 17 runs as he came through in several clutch moments for then head coach Logan Lester.
Deskins has a great feel for the strike zone as he was tops on the team as a freshman in walks as he drew 17 free passes while only striking out 14 times.
He also made seven appearances on the mound for MCHS as he struck out 10 batters in 13 innings pitched. He has also played the last couple of summers for one of the top travel baseball team in the Mountain State, the Huntington Hounds.
The addition of Deskins will be a big boost for Belfry coach Michael Hagy as he will more than likely be plugged into the middle of the lineup and anchor down an infield spot.
He also spent some time playing behind the plate during his middle school days playing at Williamson for coach Larry “Giddle” Johnson.
Deskins is a two-sport athlete, as he has also played the past two seasons for coach Stan Elkins and the Mingo Central basketball team.
Belfry set to start football practice
All boys who will be in grades 9-12 in 2020-2021 and is interested in playing football for Belfry High School this upcoming fall needs to report for practice on Monday, Aug. 24 at 6:00 p.m. at the BHS athletic complex.
Equipment will be issued to players on Thursday, Aug. 20 as follows: seniors 5:30 p.m., juniors 6:00 p.m., sophomores 6:30 p.m., and freshman at 7:00 p.m.
Players must bring their own mask to wear inside of the complex and if they do not have one then one will be provided.
An important parent meeting can also be viewed on the Belfry Football 2020 Facebook page.