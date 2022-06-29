Mingo Central standout Jarius Jackson will suit up at the collegiate level this fall as he announced this past week that he was committed to Campbellsville University Harrodsburg.
Jackson is a 6’5” wing that was a four-year starter for head coach Stan Elkins and the Miners. He scored more than 1,000 points during his career.
During his junior and senior seasons, Jackson averaged a double-double for MCHS while also being one of the team’s top defenders.
During his junior campaign, Jackson averaged 14 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three blocks per game.
In his senior season, Jackson jumped his scoring average to 16 points per game while still averaging 10 boards, five steals and three swats a game.
During his career Jackson received several accolades including Honorable Mention All-State by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association and was All-Cardinal Conference as a sophomore.
CU Harrodsburg is a Division II member of the National Christian College Athletic Association and the United States Collegiate Athletic Association and have only been playing varsity athletics for four seasons.
It didn’t take the Pioneers long to make the climb to the top as they won the NCCAA DII National Championship in the 2021-2022 finishing with an overall record of 23-9.