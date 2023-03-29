Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

20230325-hds-boyspoy.jpg
James Monroe’s Eli Allen was named the Evans Award winner as the high school boys basketball player of the year in West Virginia.

 RICK BARBERO | The Beckley Register-Herald

James Monroe’s Eli Allen ascended the ladder like a king taking the throne, cutting down the final piece of the net following the Mavericks 66-35 victory against Tucker County in the Class A state championship.

He had a crown on his head, brought to Charleston by a friend and he hoisted the net into the air like a scepter, a net that will go into the Mavericks trophy case and live on in posterity like the championship and net the Mavericks claimed of the year before.

