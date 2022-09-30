GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates took care of business in front of a big Homecoming crowd on Friday night at Haywood Stadium as they rolled past Floyd Central for a 49-12 win.
Head coach Philip Haywood's Pirates scored early and often against the Jaguars as they put 28 points on the board in the first quarter of action.
Floyd Central got their first score early in the second quarter to make the score 28-6 but Belfry added two more touchdowns before the end of the first half to make the score 42-6 going into the break and set up the running clock.
Junior fullback Dre Young and fellow junior running back Caden Woolum each rushed for two touchdowns in the opening half to help the Pirates jump out to the big league.
Young finished with 99 yards rushing on eight carries while Woolum gained 26 yards on three touches.
Freshman QB Chase Varney tossed a pair of touchdown passes for the second consecutive week as he finished 6-9 passing for 110 yards overall.
Varney's two touchdown passes came on a 51 yard bomb to senior tight end Steven Banks at the end of the first half and a 10 yard strike to his cousin Cayden Varney which served as the Pirates lone second half score.
The Pirate defense also produced a score in the ballgame as freshman defensive back Aidan Burke scooped up a Jaguar fumble deep in Belfry territory in the second quarter and returned the pigskin 88 yards to the house for the scoop-and-score.
Belfry outgained Floyd Central in yardage on the night as they gained 385 yards to only 233 for the Jags. Belfry ran for 275 and passed for 110 while FC ran for just 122 and passed for 111 yards.
The Belfry offense scored every possession that they had the ball except for their final touch of the night when they took a kneel inside of the Jaguar 10 yard line to run out the remainder of the clock.
The win for Belfry makes them 7-0 all-time against Floyd Central as they have dominated the series since the school opened in 2017.
The win also pulls the Pirates to one game over .500 on the season with a 4-3 record as they head into their bye week. Belfry will be idle on Friday, Oct. 7 before returning to action on Oct. 14 at district rival Lawrence County.
The game between the Pirates and the Bulldogs is the defacto district championship game for the regular season as the winner will get the No. 1 seed in the district for postseason play and the right to host the first two rounds of the postseason.
Belfry leads the all-time series with Lawrence County 29-9 and has dominated it in recent memory winning 23 straight games since 2002. The Bulldogs will enter the contest with a 6-1 record on the season.
BHS (4-3): 28 14 7 0 - 49
B: 4 yard run Caden Woolum (Aiden McCoy PAT) 9:55
B: 2 yard run Dre Young (McCoy PAT) 6:46
B: 18 yard run Young (McCoy PAT) 2:28
B: 88 yard fumble return Aidan Burke (McCoy PAT) 43.5
FC: 1 yard run Max Martin (PAT Blocked) 10:36
B: 4 yard run Woolum (McCoy PAT) 9:12
B: Chase Varney 51 yard pass to Steven Banks (McCoy PAT) 4:17
B: Chase Varney 10 yard pass to Cayden Varney (Nick Savage PAT) 4:30
FC: Martin 45 yard pass to Colt Shelton (run failed) 25.2
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.