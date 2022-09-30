Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates took care of business in front of a big Homecoming crowd on Friday night at Haywood Stadium as they rolled past Floyd Central for a 49-12 win. 

Head coach Philip Haywood's Pirates scored early and often against the Jaguars as they put 28 points on the board in the first quarter of action. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you