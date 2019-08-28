WHARNCLIFFE - Mingo Central senior golfer Jacob May had the round of his life in a match on Thursday against rival Belfry as he shot a career low 39 as the Miners once again knocked off the Pirates in a match held at Twisted Gun Golf Course.
May has been on a recent tear as he also shot a 43 in a match on Monday, Aug. 19, against Chapmanville at the Logan Country Club.
Mingo Central also won the overall team match as they only had a combined score of 212 compared to 240 strokes for Belfry.
Senior Kaleigh Baisden and Donald Robinson followed May as they both shot 55's for the Miners while Matthew Davis shot a 63 to round out the scoring for MCHS.
Brad Canterbury had the second lowest score on the day as he shot a 51 for Belfry while Mason Varney shot a 55, Taylor Stafford shot a 66 and Carter Canterbury shot a 68.
Senior Nathan May was not able to finish his round for the Miners due to complications from a wrist injury so his score was not counted.
The Miners are coached by Joshua Johnson and are back in action this evening in the Cardinal Conference Tournament. Scott won the tournament a season ago which was held at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado, West Virginia.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.